Saturday snow; coldest Super Bowl on record Sunday

If Super Bowl visitors wanted cold and snow, Minnesota has certainly delivered.

Break out the shovel this weekend. A few snow decorative showers grace the Twin Cities Friday evening. The main event arrives Saturday with our next Clipper. Low pressure tracks from South Dakota to Iowa. The steadiest snow bands set up north of the Twin Cities Saturday.

It may snow much of the day Saturday in Alex, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Mille Lacs and Hinckley. The heaviest accumulations favor areas north of MSP.

Super Cold Super Bowl

Barring a meteorological freak of nature, Sunday will be the coldest Super Bowl on record for any host city. High temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees look likely for the twin Cities Sunday. That should easily beat the previous record of 16 degrees set in Detroit in 1982. That was also an indoor game. I have a hunch this is a record that will stand for decades, and maybe forever.

Worst of winter’s cold behind us soon?

Next week won’t be quite as cold as this week. The upper air maps continue to favor a milder flow the week of Valentine’s Day.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is now in full blown Pacific air mass invasion mode for week 2.

With the increasing sun angle and daylight, it gets harder to produce sustained cold after mid-February. My bet is the worst of winter’s cold is behind us after next week.

Stay tuned.