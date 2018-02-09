Pattern Change: Temperature roller coaster with 30s ahead

Our persistently cold weather pattern is about to ease up. A large upper level trough anchored over Hudson Bay has been steadily funneling cold into Minnesota and the Great Lakes.

Starting next week the upper level trough hiccups slightly north, and that opens the door for occasionally milder Pacific air mass intrusions into the Upper Midwest.

Valentine’s Day thaw

This will be another great weekend for winter lovers to get out and enjoy. There will be plenty of sun. Temperatures still run a few degrees cooler than average but light winds will make for excellent outdoor winter conditions.

Then temperatures make a run for the 30s by Wednesday. The numbers below are likely conservative for Valentine’s Day. Both NOAA’s GFS and the European model suggest mid to upper 30s.

Push-pull

The overall upper air pattern for the next two weeks favors alternating cold and milder spells. After next week’s brief thaw, colder air returns. Then, signs of another warm up around February 18.

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

Drought creeps back

Autumn precipitation and winter snowfall has been way below average in western Minnesota. Drought is creeping back in.

Drought conditions have developed across west central Minnesota. This area of the state is running between 10 and 20 inches below normal for snowfall this winter. #mnwx #drought pic.twitter.com/SpkdUwJZkl — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 8, 2018

Big snow south

Iowa and Chicago got blasted as expected with big snow.

Fort Dodge is digging out this morning after up to 11" of new snow fell in town overnight. Here is a list of other snowfall totals from central Iowa: https://t.co/GzUBOaAidd (Plow cam from @iowadot) #IAwx pic.twitter.com/Ljqxb2zx5R — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 9, 2018

Another shot of snow is on the way for southern Iowa tonight.

3 to 4 inches of snow expected along and south of the Interstate 80 corridor tonight through mid-morning Saturday. If traveling – DRIVE SLOW pic.twitter.com/hi9smeGPMh — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 9, 2018

Goodbye La Nina?

Models suggest water temperatures in the tropical Pacific will warm this year. There may even be a trend toward a renewed El Nino event with a year. Could that mean a trend toward another mild winter for Minnesota next year?

Is La Nina moving out?? @NWS is forecasting a move to #ENSO neutral conditions for the months of March, April, and May. What could this shift in climate patterns mean for our weather in the U.S.? Read on: https://t.co/q0Rd79XMge @NWSCPC pic.twitter.com/T238rRnaIX — NWS (@NWS) February 8, 2018

Happy Birthday NWS!

The National Weather Service turned 148 today. The incredible value NWS has provided over that time to the U.S. economy runs into the hundreds of billions of dollars.