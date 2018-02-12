NASA launching NOAA’s next weather eye in the sky

We’ve come a long way since the world’s first weather satellite was launched on April 1, 1960.
On April 1, 1960, the United States launched the world’s first weather satellite into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The satellite was known as TIROS I (short for Television and Infrared Observation Satellite) and provided the first regular data on global weather. It took pictures of cloud cover and sent them to receiving stations on Earth. TIROS I allowed weather forecasters and scientists to see how storms were forming and moving across the globe.TIROS I, and weather satellites that came after it, revolutionized weather forecasting and climatology by permitting long-term forecasts. It is only by studying weather patterns over a long period of time that we can identify and measure climate change. As the global climate continues to change, weather satellites will play a growing role in predicting and preparing for new weather patterns.
In tandem with GOES-16, the first satellite in NOAA’s new geostationary series and now in the GOES-East position, the two satellites will observe most of the Western Hemisphere, from the west coast of Africa to New Zealand. This includes the northeastern Pacific, the birthplace of many weather systems that affect the continental U.S., and where there is comparatively little data. When it’s operational later this year, GOES-S will take up the GOES-Westposition.
And like GOES-16, GOES-S will scan the Earth five times faster at four times the image resolution, with triple the number of channels than previous GOES for more accurate, reliable forecasts and severe weather outlooks.
