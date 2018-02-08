Heaviest snow far southern Minnesota; milder temps by Sunday

There’s ample snow cover over most of Minnesota right now.

Here’s NOAA’s latest snow cover map:

Parts of west-central Minnesota have very little snow on the ground, but they could see some flakes by late Thursday afternoon.

Snow potential

A low-pressure system will spread snow across much of southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern this Thursday into Thursday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected over far southern Minnesota, where 3 to 4 inches could accumulate in some areas:

Winter weather advisories are in effect for far southern Minnesota from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night:

The Twin Cities metro area will be on the northern edge of the main snow area, with an inch or less expected in the north metro, and somewhere between 1 and 2 inches in the south metro this Thursday evening.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio network

Chicago snowstorm

If you have the option to travel to Chicago this Thursday afternoon instead of on Friday, you probably should take the earlier flight.

Chicago, and most of northern Illinois, will be in a winter storm warning this Thursday night through Friday:

Details, from the Chicago NWS office:

Check with the NWS Chicago office for forecast updates.

Temperature trends

Highs in the teens are expected in about the southern half of Minnesota Thursday afternoon, with single-digit highs in much of the north.

Similar highs are on tap for Friday, although some spots in the south might barely make it to double digits.

Saturday highs will be mostly in the teens:

Temperatures in the 20s appear in southern and central Minnesota Sunday afternoon:

Twin Cities highs are expected to be in the lower 20s Monday, and mid 20s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Programming note

