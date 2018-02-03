Flakes today; cold and bright on Sunday

It’s appropriate that Super Bowl visitors are seeing some snow.

This is Minnesota, after all!

Fans from New England and Philadelphia have seen snow before, but this might be the first time that folks from some warm-weather cities have ever witnessed the beauty of falling snowflakes.

Snow details

A low pressure system is spreading snow across Minnesota this Saturday morning, and the snow will continue through most of the afternoon in many areas.

A smaller area of snow is expected to move through parts of Minnesota Saturday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern this Saturday and Saturday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

The highest snow totals are expected north of I-94, where some spots could see 3 to 4 inches:

The winter weather advisory for the heaviest snow areas was expanded around mid-morning to include Isanti and Chisago counties.

Parts of the north metro, especially Anoka county and far northern Washington county, could see 3 to 4 inches of snow by Saturday evening.

The latest forecast model info shows that Minneapolis and St. Paul are candidates for about 2 to 3 inches of snow, with 1 to 2 inches in the far southern part of the metro.

Here are details of the winter weather advisory for Isanti and Chisago counties:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

854 AM CST Sat Feb 3 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND

WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN TODAY…

…DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING… .A winter weather advisory has been expanded across west central

Wisconsin and a portion of east central Minnesota for the

afternoon. The area north of a line from near Mora, to Taylors

Falls and Bloomer will likely see 2 to 4 inches of snow through

the afternoon. Farther south 1 to 2 inches of snow could

accumulate across the remainder of central and southern Minnesota. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for portions of west

central and central Minnesota between midnight and noon on Sunday.

The wind chill advisory will expand to include the rest of

central and east central Minnesota, as well as a portion of

southwest and south central Minnesota from 4 am to noon on Sunday.

The wind chill advisory will include areas west of a line from

Taylors Falls, Wisconsin, to Stillwater, Lakeville, Mankato and

Fairmont Minnesota. This includes all of the Twin Cities Metro

area. Much colder air and increasing winds will drop wind chill

values well below zero later tonight. Wind chill values will

average between 20 to 30 degrees below zero later tonight, and

continue into Sunday morning. MNZ045-052-053-032300-

/O.EXA.KMPX.WW.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-180204T0000Z/

/O.CON.KMPX.WC.Y.0010.180204T1000Z-180204T1800Z/

Kanabec-Isanti-Chisago-

Including the cities of Mora, Cambridge, and Center City

854 AM CST Sat Feb 3 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST

SUNDAY… * WHAT…Snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected. Expect wind chills

to range from 20 below zero to 30 below zero. * WHERE…Kanabec, Isanti and Chisago Counties. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this

evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM to noon CST

Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little

as 30 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

The winter weather advisory to the northeast includes Hinckley and Duluth over to northwestern Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Some details:

Most of Minnesota is in a wind chill advisory overnight Saturday night through Sunday morning:

The wind chill advisory starts at 6 p.m. Saturday in northwestern Minnesota and at 9 p.m. Saturday in northeastern Minnesota.

From the Twin Cities metro area through southwestern Minnesota, the wind chill advisory runs from 4 a.m. Sunday until noon:

Temperature trends

Saturday high temperatures will range from the single digits in northwestern Minnesota to some 20s in the far south.

The Twin Cities metro area could reach about 20 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Highs during the daylight hours of Super Bowl Sunday will be in the single digits above zero in most of Minnesota:

Super Bowl attendees can expect a Sunday afternoon high of around 6 degrees in Minneapolis.

Some spots in southwestern Minnesota could reach double digit highs.

Highs rebound into the teens in most of Minnesota on Monday:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be in the teens Monday through Friday of next week.

A warm Valentine

Twin Cities high temps will reach the upper 20s on Valentine’s Day and the following day, according to NOAA’s Global Forecast System model:

I’m sure that many romantics like the timing of that dose of “warmth”.

