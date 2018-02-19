Advisories for snow and a wintry mix through Tuesday morning

Many Minnesotans are dealing with snow or a wintry mix this Monday evening, while parts of southeastern Minnesota have light freezing rain.

Periods of snow are expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning in most of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. Some areas could also see a wintry mix that includes light freezing rain and sleet.

Southeastern Minnesota and parts of southwestern Wisconsin will see periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle, with a chance of snowflakes and some sleet at times.

The Twin Cities metro area has received about one inch of snow through Monday afternoon. Periods of snow overnight Monday night through Tuesday morning could add another inch or two to our metro snow totals.

The metro area could also see some freezing drizzle, light freezing rain or sleet at times.

The big picture

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from this Monday evening through Tuesday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of precipitation.

West-central Minnesota through parts of central and northern Minnesota will see several additional inches of snow before it tapers off late Tuesday morning.

Here’s the National Weather Service summary of the heavier snow accumulations to the west and northwest this Monday night and early Tuesday:

Most Minnesotans will see a slower than normal commute Tuesday morning.

Advisories

Winter weather advisories continue Monday evening through Tuesday morning for almost all of Minnesota and Wisconsin:

The winter weather advisory for Rochester Minnesota and far southeastern Minnesota runs through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s the winter storm discussion issued by the National Weather Service Monday afternoon:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

247 PM CST Mon Feb 19 2018 …MUCH LIGHTER PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDNIGHT… …ACCUMULATING SNOW, MIXED WITH FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET RETURNS

OVERNIGHT… .The majority of the measurable precipitation has ended for most

of Minnesota this afternoon. Some freezing rain, sleet and snow

will occur in west central Wisconsin before tapering off to

freezing drizzle or flurries by late afternoon. There will be a

break in the precipitation for this evening before snow, sleet

and freezing rain returns late tonight for southern and central

Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin. Some light freezing

drizzle or flurries are possible this evening, but the majority

of the measurable precipitation will occur after midnight. By the time the snow ends Tuesday morning, the highest snowfall

totals of 4 to 6 inches will occur along and northwest of a line

from Montevideo to Cambridge Minnesota. Storm total snowfall

amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected southeast of that line. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the entire

coverage area through 12 PM CST Tuesday. MNZ053-060>063-065>068-073>075-WIZ014-015-023-200500-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-180220T1800Z/

Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-

Carver-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Polk-Barron-St. Croix-

Including the cities of Center City, Minneapolis, Blaine,

St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska,

Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Osceola, Rice Lake, and Hudson

247 PM CST Mon Feb 19 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY… * WHAT…Light snow or flurries, mixed with freezing drizzle at

times, will continue through midnight. Steadier snow, mixed

with freezing drizzle or sleet will develop after midnight. The

combination of sleet, snow and freezing drizzle will result in

difficult travel conditions, including during the morning

commute on Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches with trace amounts of ice. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Here’s the NWS discussion of the freezing rain in southeastern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

258 PM CST Mon Feb 19 2018 …Icy Roads This Evening…Additional Freezing Rain Late Tonight… .Areas of mainly drizzle or freezing drizzle continue, although a

gradual diminishing trend is expected through early evening.

Around a tenth of an inch of ice has fallen over parts of

southeast Minnesota. Untreated roads will be icy this evening

with travel remaining hazardous. Another round of freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow or sleet,

will move across the area after midnight tonight through Tuesday

morning. Additional ice accumulations up to around two tenths of

an inch are expected leading hazardous travel conditions for the

Tuesday morning commute. IAZ008-018-MNZ079-086-087-094-200500-

/O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-180221T0000Z/

Mitchell-Floyd-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-

Including the cities of Osage, Charles City, Wabasha,

Dodge Center, Rochester, and Austin

258 PM CST Mon Feb 19 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST

TUESDAY… * WHAT…Periods of freezing rain. Snow or sleet could mix in at

times. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths

of an inch are expected. * WHERE…Portions of north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some power outages and tree damage are

possible due to the ice. Expect hazardous travel, including

during the evening commute today and morning commute on Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling

from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Now, winter storm details for Duluth and northeastern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

300 PM CST Mon Feb 19 2018 …PERIODS OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN ACROSS THE NORTHLAND THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING… .Snow across central Minnesota, areas near the Twin Ports, and

northwest Wisconsin will continue through this evening. Another

wave of snow will also spread in from the south into the

Northland later tonight, mainly bringing additional snow to

central and northern Minnesota. Freezing rain will also continue

across parts of northwest Wisconsin through tonight, especially in

Price County and areas to its south and east. Expect widespread

snowfall across the Northland through early Tuesday. Snow and

freezing rain will diminish and move out from the south Tuesday

morning. There could be light snow lingering across far northern

Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. MNZ020-034>038-WIZ001-002-006-200900-

/O.EXT.KDLH.WW.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-180220T1800Z/

Southern Lake/North Shore-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Carlton/South St. Louis-Pine-Douglas-Bayfield-Burnett-

Including the cities of Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Brainerd,

Hill City, Aitkin, Duluth, Pine City, Hinckley, Superior,

Washburn, Bayfield, and Grantsburg

300 PM CST Mon Feb 19 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY… * WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

There had already been reports of 3 to 6 inches of snow that

fell this morning and early this afternoon. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and

northeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute on Tuesday. Be prepared

for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

Freezing rain

How can we have rain and freezing rain when our temperatures are in the 20s?

Why isn’t it all snow?

The official temp that you hear or see is measured about 5 feet above the ground.

It can be much warmer a few thousand feet above the ground, and rain can make it all the way to the ground after falling through a shallow cold layer.

If the surface temp is cold enough, the rain turns to ice as it hits roads, driveways and sidewalks:

Ice can also accumulate on cold tree branches and power lines, sometimes causing them to break.

By the way, it can snow when the official temp is in the upper 40s; if the warm layer near the ground is very shallow.

Updates

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can see updated weather info posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can check with NWS offices in the Twin Cities, La Crosse, WI, Duluth, Grand Forks, ND and Sioux Falls, SD for updated forecast information.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will post road condition updates.