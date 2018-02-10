A tale of two Februarys; temp peaks on Valentine’s Day

Yes, it’s been colder than normal this month.

Although our average high temperature in the Twin Cities metro area is 27 degrees this time of year, the metro area hasn’t even seen an official high temp in the 20s this February.

Minnesota temperatures will moderate a bit this coming week, and many spots will have their first trip into warmer than normal territory on Valentine’s Day:

We’ll probably see our first 30s of the month in the Twin Cities metro area on Wednesday.

If you’re looking for a sign of Spring, Minnesota Twins pitchers and catchers begin workouts in Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday.

Their equipment has already arrived:

The truck is here – 32,000 lbs of @Twins equipment has arrived in Ft. Myers. pic.twitter.com/uDP07ytFAC — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) February 9, 2018

Much warmer last February

February of 2017 was the seventh warmest February in Twin Cities weather records dating back to 1873.

Here’s a look at the warmest portion of last February in the Twin Cities:

I’ve highlighted Feb. 10 through Feb. 22 of last year, when the Twin Cities had six days with highs in the 40s, four days with highs in the 50s, and two days with highs in the 60s!

Nothing that warm is in our 7 day forecast; the Twin Cities metro area could see highs around 20 degrees this Sunday and Monday, followed by middle 20s Tuesday, middle 30s Wednesday and lower 20s on Thursday.

Snow opportunity north on Sunday

Far northern Minnesota could see a few snow showers on Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern this weekend:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

You’ll notice some Saturday snow showers over Chicago, and periods of snow for that same area on Sunday.

The Thursday night/Friday snowstorm brought 8.8 inches of snow to Chicago’s Midway airport and 7.8 inches to O’Hare airport:

The first (and thankfully the biggest) storm of this weekend has ended at the official observing stations. Snowfall totals from this storm include:

Chicago O'Hare: 7.8"

Rockford: 5.8"

NWS Chicago (Romeoville, IL): 9.5"

Chicago Midway 3 SSW: 8.8" — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 10, 2018

Parts of the Chicago area could see another 2 to 3 inches of snow on Sunday:

Programming note

