A cold and bright Super Bowl Sunday; snow chances this week

There’s been some buzz about this being the coldest Super Bowl ever.

It might be better to say that this is the coldest host city temperature on a Super Bowl Sunday.

At least we’ll have plenty of sunshine!

GOES-16 showed the sun rising on a snow covered but crystal clear #BoldNorth this morning. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/BKCU8QAn6R — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 4, 2018

The game is played indoors of course, where it’ll be comfortably warm for players and fans.

Dress for the weather

Today’s chilly temperatures have been in the forecast for about a week, so everyone has had plenty of time to plan ahead.

Your warmest coat, hat, shoes and gloves will come in handy.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon this Sunday for most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.

Sunday afternoon high temperatures will only reach the single digits in most of Minnesota.

Here’s a breakdown of the Minneapolis temperature and wind chill forecast as we go through our Sunday, courtesy of the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:

I’ve added the hours at the top so that you can covert hour 14 to 2 p.m. etc.

You can look up the temp and wind chill forecast for the hours that you’ll be outdoors today.

You’ll notice the “warmest” hourly temperature is only 5 degrees, at 4 p.m., and the wind chill is 7 below zero at that time.

Kudos to all the Super Bowl volunteers and law enforcement personnel who’ll be outdoors for long stretches during this event!

By the way, our average Twin Cities high temperature is 26 degrees this time of year.

In the past 20 years, Twin Cities high temps on Feb. 4 have been as warm as 51 degrees (2005) and as cold as 5 below zero (2007).

Milder on Monday, snow south

Highs in the teens are expected Monday afternoon in most of southern and central Minnesota:

Snow could move through southern Minnesota on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern on Monday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

The southern section of the Twin Cities metro area could see some light snow on Monday, and some spots in far southern Minnesota could see an inch or two of snow.

Saturday snow recap

The official Twin Cities snow total on Saturday was 2.5 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Downtown Minneapolis also reported 2.5 inches, a nice snowfall for our visiting football fans.

I saw a snow total of 3.6 inches Saturday in Rockford, which is in Wright county.

For snowfall reports around Minnesota and western Wisconsin, you can check out the NWS snowmap.

It’s best to hit the “last 48 hours” tab at the top, so that you don’t miss reports that are a bit over 24 hours old.

Here are some Saturday snowfall reports posted by the Twin Cities office of the NWS:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

620 AM CST Sun Feb 4 2018 …Snowfall Reports… Location Amount Time/Date Provider

Eau Claire AP 3.1 in 0556 AM 02/04 ASOS

Eau Claire 1WNW 3.0 in 0500 AM 02/04 COCORAHS

Kimball 3N 3.0 in 0600 AM 02/04 COOP

Minneapolis Dwtn 2.5 in 0600 AM 02/04 COOP

Minneapolis-St. Paul AP-MSP 2.5 in 0553 AM 02/04 ASOS

Chanhassen (NWS) 2.3 in 0600 AM 02/04 COOP

Red Wing (L/D 3) 2.0 in 0530 AM 02/04 COOP

Hastings (L/D 2) 2.0 in 0600 AM 02/04 COOP

St. Cloud AP 1.9 in 0553 AM 02/04 ASOS

Waconia 1.7 in 0600 AM 02/04 UCOOP

Veseli 1W 1.0 in 0500 AM 02/04 COCORAHS Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying

equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers

for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

These snow totals were posted by the Duluth office of the NWS:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Duluth MN

938 AM CST Sun Feb 4 2018 …Snowfall Totals… THE REPORTS BELOW ARE SEPARATED INTO SNOW CATEGORIES…THEN BY

AMOUNT…AND ARE NOT NECESSARILY THE FINAL AMOUNT FOR EACH

LOCATION. SNOW REPORTS LISTED BY AMOUNT INCHES LOCATION ST COUNTY TIME

—— ———————– — ————– ——-

6.0 3 N BUTTERNUT WI PRICE 0632 AM

4.9 2 E BUTTERNUT WI ASHLAND 0745 PM

4.5 3 N BUTTERNUT WI ASHLAND 0600 AM

4.0 3 SSW BRUNO MN PINE 0336 PM

3.8 5 WSW BUTTERNUT WI PRICE 0630 AM

3.5 1 S PHILLIPS WI PRICE 0700 AM

3.5 3 NE ASHLAND WI ASHLAND 0645 PM

3.3 WILLOW RIVER MN PINE 0615 PM

3.1 4 ENE CORNUCOPIA WI BAYFIELD 0900 AM

3.0 1 SW BRAINERD MN CROW WING 0715 AM

3.0 4 ESE CASINO MN CASS 0700 AM

3.0 GILE WI IRON 1015 PM

3.0 1 NW TWO HARBORS MN LAKE 0430 PM

2.9 MOOSE LAKE MN CARLTON 0715 PM

2.7 4 S EARL WI WASHBURN 0700 AM

2.6 12 N ISLE MN AITKIN 0800 AM

2.6 1 NNW FORT RIPLEY MN CROW WING 0700 AM

2.6 2 ENE HOLYOKE MN CARLTON 0700 PM

2.5 3 W CLAM LAKE WI BAYFIELD 0700 AM

2.5 1 NW MOTLEY MN CASS 0313 PM

2.4 3 N BRAINERD MN CROW WING 0515 PM

2.2 7 WSW PINE RIVER MN CASS 0930 PM

2.2 3 N MAHTOWA MN CARLTON 0430 PM

2.1 ASHLAND WI ASHLAND 0700 AM

2.0 2 WNW STONE LAKE WI WASHBURN 0700 AM

2.0 GRANTSBURG WI BURNETT 0700 AM

1.8 BAYFIELD 9N WI BAYFIELD 0700 AM

1.8 4 E IRON RIVER WI BAYFIELD 0545 PM

1.7 NWS DULUTH MN ST. LOUIS 0400 PM

1.7 3 N AMNICON FALLS S.P. WI DOUGLAS 0315 PM

1.5 2 W LEONIDAS MN ST. LOUIS 0730 AM

1.5 2 WNW SEELEY WI SAWYER 0600 AM

1.5 4 SSE HERBSTER WI BAYFIELD 0500 PM

1.4 1 N MOQUAH WI BAYFIELD 0600 AM

1.3 11 W DRUMMOND WI BAYFIELD 0700 AM

1.3 5 SSE GUNN MN ITASCA 0600 PM

1.2 BABBIT MN ST. LOUIS 0706 AM

1.2 3 E WRIGHT MN CARLTON 0600 AM

1.1 1 W SILVER BAY MN LAKE 0735 AM

1.1 1 WSW TAMARACK MN AITKIN 0700 AM

1.0 4 NW ARNOLD MN ST. LOUIS 0800 AM

1.0 2 SW LESTER PARK MN ST. LOUIS 0745 AM

1.0 5 NE ARNOLD MN ST. LOUIS 0715 AM

1.0 TAFT MN ST. LOUIS 0600 AM

1.0 3 W IRON JUNCTION MN ST. LOUIS 0530 PM

1.0 1 N CLOQUET MN CARLTON 0230 PM

Friday snow shifts south

The latest run of NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows that the snow on Friday could pass south of the Twin Cities metro area, but snow does spread over the Twin Cities on Saturday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rainfall rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of snow.

We’ll keep you updated on the potential snowfall as we get closer to Friday and Saturday.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.