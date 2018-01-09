Winter storm watch: complex Thursday snow system

If weather forecasting is the circus, snowfall forecasting is a dicey high-wire act.

We’re setting the table for what looks like the most significant snow system so far this season for parts of Minnesota on Thursday. As usual there are a wide variety of model forecast solutions. And this storm has one interesting feature that makes for an even higher degree of forecast difficulty than usual.

In the blog, I talk about what makes this system tougher than most, and why snowfall totals may vary dramatically across just a county or two.

So you want to be a meteorologist when you grow up, kids? Place your bets.

Finicky system

Pay no attention to that map on the right hand side above. I jest some, but I still think it’s too early to start nailing down spatial coverage and quantitative snowfall totals with this system.

Here’s why. This stretched out, taffy-like system is elongated. That means it will likely produce an unusually narrow band of the heaviest snow. That heavy snow band could be only one county wide. A 60 mile shift north or south will produce dramatically different snowfall totals.

Here’s the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model, which places a narrow heavy snow band just south and east of the Twin Cities by Thursday morning.

High model variance

There is still a wide variance in model forecast snowfall totals across the Upper Midwest. Most models agree on a narrow band of heavy snow that could produce 4 to 8 inches-plus in the sweet spot. But the placement of that narrow band varies from northwest of the Twin Cities (Canadian model) to right on top of the Twin Cities (NOAA North American Mesoscale Forecast System model) the southeast of the Twin Cities (NOAA GFS model).

Here’s a look at snowfall output for the Twin Cities from the various American models.

Narrow heavy snow zone

NOAA’s 3 km NAM model illustrates the forecast challenge with this one. Look how narrow the heaviest snow zone is. A thin zone of 4 to 8 inches embedded within a wide 2- to 3-inch snow zone?

A snowfall range of 2 to 7 inches across the greater Twin Cities metro? It could happen.

Sweet spot

We’re still not quite into the 12 to 24-hour sweet spot where the forecaster Venn Diagram of accuracy meets actionable preparation time. Buyer beware with this one. Things could look very different tomorrow before the snow flies.

Stay tuned.

Accumulations of 4 to 7 inches appear most likely across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin late Wednesday night through Thursday. #mnw pic.twitter.com/6JqvPgJmST — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 9, 2018

Thaw continues for now

Meanwhile we enjoy two more mild days ahead of this week’s snow chance. Then the bottom drops out late this week as arctic air pours south once again.

Stay tuned.

Winter Misery Index

So how’s your misery gauge reading this winter? Believe it or not this winter is actually running behind last winter so far on the Winter Misery Index. The lack of snowfall has kept points down in spite of the persistent cold of late.

Here’s an update from the Minnesota State Climatology Office: