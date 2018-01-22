Winter storm cranking out more than a foot

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jan 22, 2018
This may be the biggest snowstorm for the Twin Cities and much of south central Minnesota this season. Blizzard and winter storm warnings remain up until midnight. Check out real-time storm updates on the MPR News live weather blog.

Heavy snowbursts set up along the snow axis as expected. Snowfall rates between 1 and 3 inches per hour have been observed from the Twin Cities south.

So far Northfield, Owatonna, St. James, and Faribault have all reported at least a foot of snow. Waseca has tallied up an impressive 15 inches. It is still snowing in most of southern Minnesota.

Expect the heaviest snowfall rates through about 6-7 pm this evening. Snow will taper off from west to east later tonight. The Twin Cities will see a huge snowfall range as expected. A coating to 2″ will be common in the far northwest Twin Cities. More than a foot will fall in the southeast metro. Snowfall totals between 5 and 10 inches will be common in the downtowns and central part of the Twin Cities.

Roads are in bad shape, especially south of the Twin Cities.

Let it snow!