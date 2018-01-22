Winter storm cranking out more than a foot

This may be the biggest snowstorm for the Twin Cities and much of south central Minnesota this season. Blizzard and winter storm warnings remain up until midnight. Check out real-time storm updates on the MPR News live weather blog.

Heavy snowbursts set up along the snow axis as expected. Snowfall rates between 1 and 3 inches per hour have been observed from the Twin Cities south.

Snowburst! Heavy snowfall band producing prolific snowfall rates of 2" to 3"/hour now working in metro from SE. Buckle up! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/T3K2xymLMq — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 22, 2018

So far Northfield, Owatonna, St. James, and Faribault have all reported at least a foot of snow. Waseca has tallied up an impressive 15 inches. It is still snowing in most of southern Minnesota.

Snowfall update: 12" in Owatonna now. 15" in Waseca. Still snowing! We could see some 16" to 18" totals with this system. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/uzW9uHyH3M — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 22, 2018

Expect the heaviest snowfall rates through about 6-7 pm this evening. Snow will taper off from west to east later tonight. The Twin Cities will see a huge snowfall range as expected. A coating to 2″ will be common in the far northwest Twin Cities. More than a foot will fall in the southeast metro. Snowfall totals between 5 and 10 inches will be common in the downtowns and central part of the Twin Cities.

Roads are in bad shape, especially south of the Twin Cities.

Road conditions as of 2:30pm.

We cannot stress enough how important it is for motorists to drive for conditions. Visibility is low, winds are strong, roads are covered in snow=slow down, turn headlights on and avoid distractions. https://t.co/yhtPwRf2sU for conditions near you. pic.twitter.com/uy9rniMuG1 — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) January 22, 2018

Let it snow!