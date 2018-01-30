Windy but milder today

A brisk south wind kicks in across Minnesota today. Thermometers move higher this afternoon, but it won’t feel so warm with gusty south winds to 30 mph. Temperatures push above the thawing point in western Minnesota today. Our warm-up is brief. Arctic air pours south again late Wednesday right into Super Bowl weekend.

Northern Minnesota Clipper

A Clipper sails through northern Minnesota today. A swath of 1 to 3 inches blankets many areas up north. Higher totals to 6 inches will fall in the Arrowhead and along the North Shore.

Twin Cities: Light wintry mix Wednesday morning

The tail end of that northern system will clip the Twin Cities just in time for the Wednesday AM rush hours. Look for a light wintry mix between about 5 am and 8 am tomorrow. It won’t be much, but it could be just enough to gum up roads in the Twin Cities tomorrow morning.

NOAA’s NAM 3 km model paints the wintry smudge.

Saturday Clipper

I’m still watching an inbound Clipper for Saturday. A general swath of 1 to 3 inches looks likely Saturday across Minnesota. The Twin Cities will likely be sporting a fresh coat of winter white on Super Bowl Sunday.

Bottoming out Sunday

The next shot of Arctic air bottoms out on Super Bowl Sunday. I still think a high of 8 above zero may be optimistic for Sunday.

Purple Pain

I’m more inclined to agree with the GFS temperature output for Sunday. In this scenario, the Twin Cities bottoms out between -10 to -15 Sunday morning, then staggers to around zero. Purple pain indeed.