Warmer but breezy, catching up on snow

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jan 24, 2018
I like winter. There’s nothing quite like lacing up the skates and playing hockey on a fresh sheet of ice. The sound of sharp blades cutting on fresh ice is soothing to me.

Outdoor hockey rink in Deephaven, Minn. Paul Huttner  | MPR News

The whoosh of cross country skis on a woodsy trail is how some Minnesotans breathe in winter. After a few very cold weeks it’s finally temperate enough for most of us to get out and enjoy our fresh snow cover.

For many, the best four weeks of winter may lie ahead.

Catching up on snow

Monday’s snow attack brought us within 6 inches of average for season snowfall.

Brighter days

We’re gaining over two minutes of daylight a day now. Evenings are noticeably brighter. Sunrise is finally creeping earlier.

timeanddate.com

Warming trend

Temperatures are on the rise Thursday. But you won’t feel as warm as the thermometer.  A cutting south wind makes it feel cooler Thursday. Temperatures peak Friday with highs in the 40s in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’re back to more typical January levels this weekend.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Weather Bell

Antarctic twilight zone

Someday, I would like to go to Antarctica.

Not your grandfather’s winters

News flash. It still gets cold in Minnesota in winter. But the data show our coldest cold waves now less frequently have the bite they did a few generations ago.

Goodbye Glacier

I visited Glacier National Park as a kid. I better get back there soon.

Methane: The biggest unknown unknown?

How much climate change is stored in Arctic permafrost?