Warmer but breezy, catching up on snow

I like winter. There’s nothing quite like lacing up the skates and playing hockey on a fresh sheet of ice. The sound of sharp blades cutting on fresh ice is soothing to me.

The whoosh of cross country skis on a woodsy trail is how some Minnesotans breathe in winter. After a few very cold weeks it’s finally temperate enough for most of us to get out and enjoy our fresh snow cover.

For many, the best four weeks of winter may lie ahead.

Updated snow depth map for the upper Midwest. The path of Monday's storm is easy to spot, stretching from southwest MN into northern WI.

Current snow depths:

Minneapolis St. Paul Apt: 9"

Chanhassen NWS: 8"

Eau Claire: 8"

St. Cloud: 1"

Catching up on snow

Monday’s snow attack brought us within 6 inches of average for season snowfall.

Updated snowfall totals for the winter of 2017-2018. The snowstorm on Monday brought the Twin Cities and Eau Claire closer to normal, but St. Cloud remains around 10" below normal this season. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/4nNFJsgvjS — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 24, 2018

Brighter days

We’re gaining over two minutes of daylight a day now. Evenings are noticeably brighter. Sunrise is finally creeping earlier.

Warming trend

Temperatures are on the rise Thursday. But you won’t feel as warm as the thermometer. A cutting south wind makes it feel cooler Thursday. Temperatures peak Friday with highs in the 40s in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’re back to more typical January levels this weekend.

Antarctic twilight zone

Someday, I would like to go to Antarctica.

Not your grandfather’s winters

News flash. It still gets cold in Minnesota in winter. But the data show our coldest cold waves now less frequently have the bite they did a few generations ago.

This is the future of extreme cold in a warming world https://t.co/6LbfAi0TYq pic.twitter.com/T4PMfQpbZT — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) January 24, 2018

Goodbye Glacier

I visited Glacier National Park as a kid. I better get back there soon.

The last days of ice in Glacier National Park are coming https://t.co/G3Hz86OTUf pic.twitter.com/lxUYbmbFDn — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) January 24, 2018

Methane: The biggest unknown unknown?

How much climate change is stored in Arctic permafrost?