Warm and breezy Friday; back to the 30s Saturday

Did you notice that a warm front moved through the Twin Cities metro area early this Friday morning?

The warm air will spread northward, bringing Friday high temps in the 40s to most of central and southern Minnesota.

A few spots in west-central Minnesota that don’t have any snow cover could touch 50 degrees.

Snow cover

The latest snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office shows a swath of impressive snow cover from the Twin Cities metro area through much of southern Minnesota:

Northern Minnesota continues to enjoy plenty of snow cover.

Parts of west-central Minnesota have little or no snow on the ground.

Minnesota will see a bit of snowmelt today, but most areas will continue to have ample snow cover for weekend activities.

Here’s a bonus look at the snow-free area in west-central Minnesota, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s newest weather satellite:

Clouds are the white areas that move during the loop.

The snow cover is stationary, of course, but the edge of the snow cover could shrink a bit Friday afternoon.

You can clearly see the Minnesota River and the snow cover on Lake Mille Lacs.

Although there is deep snow cover over most of northern Minnesota, parts of the north look darker because the heavily forested areas don’t reflect as much sunlight.

Temperature trends

On Saturday, the Twin Cities metro area and most of southern Minnesota will reach the 30s:

Our average high temperature is only 24 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities.

Sunday’s highs will be cool, with mostly teens:

A few spots in the south could creep into the lower 20s.

Twin Cities high temps are expected to be in the teens on Monday, followed by upper 20s to around 30 Tuesday and Wednesday, then back to the teens next Thursday and Friday.

Snow chances

The northern third of Minnesota could see some snow showers and patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this Friday and Saturday.

Far southern Minnesota could see a Saturday evening snow shower.

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Friday through Saturday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

Super Bowl chill

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows single-digit high temperatures in Minneapolis on Super Bowl weekend:

Our average Twin Cities high temperature for Feb. 4 is 26 degrees.

According to the Minnesota State Climatology Office:

The second Super Bowl to be played in Minnesota is scheduled for February 4, 2018. While the temperature will be controlled inside the stadium, the weather outside can vary greatly. Looking at statistics for Twin Cities over the past 140 or so years on February 4th, the temperature has ranged from a maximum of 51 degrees in 2005 to a minimum of -28 in 1886.

Since 1990, the coldest official high temperature in the Twin Cities on February 4 was five degrees below zero, in 2007.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.