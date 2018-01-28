Temps trending downward; Super Bowl weather update

Twin Cities metro area highs were in the 30s on Saturday, which is well above our average high of 24 degrees.

If you’re a snow lover who’s concerned about melting snow cover, you’ll be happy to know that colder temps are in our short-term forecast.

We might creep slightly above 20 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area and parts of southeastern Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

Much of Minnesota will see Sunday afternoon highs in the teens, and a few spots in the far northwest might top out in the single digits.

Temperature trends

Highs in the teens will be common on Monday:

High temps rebound a bit on Tuesday, with 20s in most of Minnesota:

30s are expected in the southwest.

Wednesday will be warm in southern Minnesota, while cold air moves into northwestern Minnesota:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to reach the upper 20s Tuesday and lower 30s on Wednesday.

Then, arctic chill moves in, with Twin Cities highs around 10 degrees on Thursday and around 12 degrees on Friday.

Super Bowl chill

The National Weather Service is giving everyone a heads up about the chilly weather that will greet Super Bowl visitors next weekend:

Be prepared for #BoldNorth weather next weekend! We have high confidence in below-normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest Feb 2-6. (Normals for the Twin Cities in early Feb: highs in the mid 20s and lows around 10) #MNwx pic.twitter.com/AD8dkn9KQR — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 28, 2018

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System (GFS) model shows a Minneapolis high temp of about 10 degrees on Super Bowl Sunday.

The latest run of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model gives Minneapolis a temp of about 12 degrees early Saturday afternoon and 7 degrees early Sunday afternoon:

The red temperature values are conversions to degrees Fahrenheit.

The ECMWF (blue) temperatures are in degrees Celsius.

It’s a good thing that we use Fahrenheit, otherwise some northern states would be below zero for most of the winter!

You’ll notice that the ECMWF model brings some light snow to Minneapolis Saturday morning, with another light snow event early on Sunday.

The GFS and Canadian forecast models aren’t showing any new snow in Minneapolis next weekend.

Check later updates.

Tuesday snow potential

Some Minnesotan’s will see a fresh coating of snow Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Tuesday through Wednesday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

The NAM model indicates that northern Minnesota will see the most snow from Tuesday into Wednesday:

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.