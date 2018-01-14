Sunday snow totals; windy and very cold on Monday

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the official snow total was 2.1 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
It continued to snow beyond 6 p.m., so the official snow tally at midnight will be higher than 2.1 inches.
The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen reported an 8 p.m. total of 3.1 inches.
This 3.5 inch report came in from Maple Grove:
3.5” of fresh new snow! @NWSTwinCities Measured in multiple places. 2SW Maple Grove. #MNWX pic.twitter.com/AhNie0IU1J
— John Wetter (@johnwetter) January 15, 2018
Here are a few other snowfall reports:
PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT…SUMMARY
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN
817 PM CST SUN JAN 14 2018
..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…
..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….
..REMARKS..
0800 PM SNOW CHANHASSEN NWS 44.85N 93.56W
01/14/2018 M3.1 INCH CARVER MN OFFICIAL NWS OBS
UPDATES PREVIOUS SNOW REPORT FROM CHANHASSEN
NWS.
0757 PM SNOW WINTHROP 44.54N 94.36W
01/14/2018 M2.0 INCH SIBLEY MN TRAINED SPOTTER
0747 PM SNOW SAUK RAPIDS 45.59N 94.17W
01/14/2018 M3.5 INCH BENTON MN TRAINED SPOTTER
0742 PM SNOW ST. LOUIS PARK 44.95N 93.37W
01/14/2018 M3.5 INCH HENNEPIN MN TRAINED SPOTTER
0741 PM SNOW 5 ESE CAMP RIPLEY 46.06N 94.25W
01/14/2018 M3.8 INCH MORRISON MN COCORAHS
0733 PM SNOW COON RAPIDS 45.16N 93.27W
01/14/2018 M4.0 INCH ANOKA MN TRAINED SPOTTER
0729 PM SNOW MAPLE PLAIN 45.01N 93.66W
01/14/2018 M2.5 INCH HENNEPIN MN TRAINED SPOTTER
0725 PM SNOW MANKATO 44.17N 93.99W
01/14/2018 M2.0 INCH BLUE EARTH MN BROADCAST MEDIA
0649 PM SNOW NEW ULM 44.31N 94.46W
01/14/2018 M1.5 INCH BROWN MN TRAINED SPOTTER
0630 PM SNOW 3 ESE AVON 45.58N 94.39W
01/14/2018 M3.2 INCH STEARNS MN CO-OP OBSERVER
0625 PM SNOW GOLDEN VALLEY 44.99N 93.38W
01/14/2018 M2.1 INCH HENNEPIN MN BROADCAST MEDIA
UPDTED PREVIOUS SNOW REPORT FROM GOLDEN
VALLEY.
0600 PM SNOW ST. CLOUD AIRPORT 45.54N 94.05W
01/14/2018 M2.6 INCH SHERBURNE MN OFFICIAL NWS OBS
0600 PM SNOW MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL AI 44.88N 93.23W
01/14/2018 M2.1 INCH HENNEPIN MN OFFICIAL NWS OBS
0541 PM SNOW CRYSTAL 45.03N 93.36W
01/14/2018 M2.5 INCH HENNEPIN MN DEPT OF HIGHWAYS
0520 PM SNOW ROSEMOUNT 44.75N 93.07W
01/14/2018 E1.2 INCH DAKOTA MN PUBLIC
0343 PM SNOW MILLERVILLE 46.07N 95.55W
01/14/2018 M1.5 INCH DOUGLAS MN TRAINED SPOTTER
0341 PM SNOW HUDSON 44.98N 92.76W
01/14/2018 M1.0 INCH ST. CROIX WI PUBLIC
STILL SNOWING.
0330 PM SNOW BROOKLYN PARK 45.11N 93.35W
01/14/2018 M1.5 INCH HENNEPIN MN BROADCAST MEDIA
One of the highest snow totals posted on the Minnesota snowfall map as of 9 p.m. was 4.8 inches in Caledonia, in southeastern Minnesota.
Advisories
A winter weather advisory is in effect Sunday night into early Monday for much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:
The winter weather advisory does not include the Twin Cities metro area.
Here are details of the winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Monday for much of southern Minnesota:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
819 PM CST Sun Jan 14 2018
…DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AND BLOWING SNOW ACROSS WESTERN
AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT…
…ADDITIONAL SNOW AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES IN WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY…
.The light snow is beginning to taper off across Minnesota, but
strong northwest winds are producing areas of blowing snow with
significantly reduced visibilities. A Winter Weather Advisory is
in effect until late tonight for most of west central and south
central Minnesota.
Dangerously cold wind chills of 30 to 40 degrees below zero will
develop across portions of west central, central and south
central Minnesota late tonight and continue through Tuesday
morning. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect across a portion of
west central, central and south central Minnesota, with a Wind
Chill Advisory generally west and south of a Milaca to Buffalo to
Northfield line. On Monday evening, the Wind Chill Advisory
expands east to include locations the rest of east central
Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.
MNZ058-066-067-075>077-083>085-092-093-151030-
/O.EXB.KMPX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180115T0900Z/
/O.CON.KMPX.WC.Y.0007.180115T0900Z-180116T1500Z/
Meeker-McLeod-Sibley-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Blue Earth-Waseca-
Steele-Faribault-Freeborn-
Including the cities of Litchfield, Hutchinson, Gaylord,
St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna,
Blue Earth, and Albert Lea
819 PM CST Sun Jan 14 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 9 AM
CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Very cold wind chills expected. Plan on
slippery road conditions. In addition, some reductions to
visibility are expected due to blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to an inch are expected. Expect wind chills
to range from 20 below zero to 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 AM CST Monday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM Monday to 9 AM CST
Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will
cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. The cold wind chills
will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed
skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods
of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for
snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution
while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be
found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5
1 1 in either state.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
The winter weather advisory continues to 6 p.m. Monday in parts of western Wisconsin:
IZ014>016-023>028-151030-
/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180116T0000Z/
Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Chippewa-Eau Claire-
Including the cities of Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson,
River Falls, Prescott, Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls,
and Eau Claire
819 PM CST Sun Jan 14 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. In
addition, some reductions to visibility are expected. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will
cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in
either state.
Southeastern Minnesota is in a winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Monday:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service La Crosse WI
814 PM CST Sun Jan 14 2018
…Difficult Travel In Snow And Blowing Snow Overnight Through
Monday…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Late Tonight Through Tuesday
Morning…
.Difficult travel is occurring and some accidents have been
reported. Snow accumulations have ranged from 2 to 4 inches
across much of the area so far this evening. Strong northwest
winds will develop between 10 PM and Midnight across southeast
Minnesota and northeast Iowa creating areas of blowing and
drifting leading to additional travel concerns. Light snow will
continue through the day Monday across western and central
Wisconsin with additional travel impacts expected.
Bitterly cold winds chills of 20 below zero to 30 below zero are
expected late tonight through Tuesday morning over the open areas
of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-151015-
/O.EXB.KARX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180115T0900Z/
/O.CON.KARX.WC.Y.0005.180115T0900Z-180116T1800Z/
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-
Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,
Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha,
Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia
814 PM CST Sun Jan 14 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO NOON
CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Very cold wind chills expected tonight
through Tuesday morning. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected.
Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 30 below
zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central Iowa, northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 AM Monday. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, 3 AM Monday to noon Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for visibilities being reduced
below 1 mile in open areas tonight in blowing snow. The cold
wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to
exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
As you’ve seen, wind chill advisories go into effect early Monday for much of southern Minnesota.
The Twin Cities metro area is in a wind chill advisory from noon Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday:
MNZ045-052-053-060>063-070-151030-
/O.CON.KMPX.WC.Y.0007.180115T1800Z-180116T1500Z/
Kanabec-Isanti-Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Dakota-
Including the cities of Mora, Cambridge, Center City,
Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, and Hastings
819 PM CST Sun Jan 14 2018
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 AM
CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in
as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 9 AM CST Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
A wind chill warning runs from 3 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of central and western Minnesota:
MNZ041-042-049-054-064-073-151030-
/O.CON.KMPX.WC.W.0001.180115T0900Z-180116T1500Z/
Douglas-Todd-Stearns-Lac Qui Parle-Yellow Medicine-Redwood-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, St Cloud,
Madison, Granite Falls, and Redwood Falls
819 PM CST Sun Jan 14 2018
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 9 AM
CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. The dangerously
cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10
minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 25
below zero to 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Monday to 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills will cause
frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost
bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if
precautions are not taken.
The wind chill warning in northwestern Minnesota runs from Sunday night until noon on Tuesday.
Wind chills of -40 to -45 are possible:
Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read weather updates on the MPR news live weather blog.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation have road condition updates.
Snow lingers to the east
Most of Minnesota will see accumulating snow end Sunday night, but periods of snow continue over Wisconsin on Monday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Sunday night through Monday afternoon:
The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.
Eastern Minnesota could see some periods of light snow on Monday.
Temperature trends
Daytime temps are expected to stay below zero over much of northern Minnesota on Monday, with some single digits above zero in the south.
Single digit high temps will be common across Minnesota on Tuesday, but many spots will see highs in the 20s on Wednesday:
Twin Cities high temps are expected to be in the upper teens on Wednesday, followed by upper 20s Thursday and lower 30s Friday and Saturday.
Until then, try to stay warm!