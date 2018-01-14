Sunday snow totals; windy and very cold on Monday

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the official snow total was 2.1 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

It continued to snow beyond 6 p.m., so the official snow tally at midnight will be higher than 2.1 inches.

The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen reported an 8 p.m. total of 3.1 inches.

This 3.5 inch report came in from Maple Grove:

Here are a few other snowfall reports:

One of the highest snow totals posted on the Minnesota snowfall map as of 9 p.m. was 4.8 inches in Caledonia, in southeastern Minnesota.

Advisories

A winter weather advisory is in effect Sunday night into early Monday for much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

The winter weather advisory does not include the Twin Cities metro area.

Here are details of the winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Monday for much of southern Minnesota:

Southeastern Minnesota is in a winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Monday:

As you’ve seen, wind chill advisories go into effect early Monday for much of southern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities metro area is in a wind chill advisory from noon Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday:

The wind chill warning in northwestern Minnesota runs from Sunday night until noon on Tuesday.

Wind chills of -40 to -45 are possible:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read weather updates on the MPR news live weather blog.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation have road condition updates.

Snow lingers to the east

Most of Minnesota will see accumulating snow end Sunday night, but periods of snow continue over Wisconsin on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Sunday night through Monday afternoon:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

Eastern Minnesota could see some periods of light snow on Monday.

Temperature trends

Daytime temps are expected to stay below zero over much of northern Minnesota on Monday, with some single digits above zero in the south.

Single digit high temps will be common across Minnesota on Tuesday, but many spots will see highs in the 20s on Wednesday:

Twin Cities high temps are expected to be in the upper teens on Wednesday, followed by upper 20s Thursday and lower 30s Friday and Saturday.

Until then, try to stay warm!