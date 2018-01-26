Subzero Super Bowl?

Minnesotans of a certain age hearken back to the lore of the frozen tundra. Bud Grant’s icy breath on the sideline. Towering ice palaces. Lakes still frozen solid in April.

So it’s poetic justice that after two of the mildest winters on record in Minnesota, Super Bowl LII would be an arctic affair.

Arctic invasion next weekend?

It’s looking more likely that we’ll see a subzero arctic shot Super Bowl weekend. The upper-air maps suggest a deep, cold low-pressure wave plunging into the central U.S. late next week.

At the surface, temperatures are likely to be well below average as we move into early February. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s eight to 14 day outlook paints a sea of blue anchored over Minnesota.

Sub-zero #SuperBowl? Polar pain showing up on upper air charts over Minnesota Super Bowl weekend. Revenge of the #MNVikings Norse Gods? #mnwx pic.twitter.com/NeIvQQzC7N — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 26, 2018

The early numbers will likely change some, but the notion of subzero cold for Super Bowl weekend is growing.

Stay tuned and prepare to dress in layers next weekend. Vikings swag encouraged.

Friday thaw

Minnesota rose the northern edge of a mild Pacific air mass Friday. The Twin Cities topped out at 47 degrees.

A cool front brings temperatures closer to January reality in the next few days.