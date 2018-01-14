Snow today; windy and colder tonight and Monday

If you like snow, you’ll like today’s forecast.

A low pressure system will spread snow across Minnesota and western Wisconsin today, and it’ll linger into Sunday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential Sunday through Monday snowfall pattern:

Notice how the snow lingers over Wisconsin on Monday, with some snow showers possible over northeastern Minnesota on Monday as well.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

How much snow?

The Twin Cities metro area is likely to see snow continue through this afternoon and into this Sunday evening, with accumulations in the two to three inch range. A few spots could see a bit more snow.

The highest snow amounts are expected to be in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

Some lake-enhanced snow is anticipated along the north shore of Lake Superior, in Cook county:

Northwestern Minnesota could see several inches of snow, and reduced visibilities in snow and blowing snow:

Advisories

The area from Kittson county down through Clay county of northwestern Minnesota has a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday:

A wind chill advisory for northwestern Minnesota starts at 6 p.m. Sunday and runs through noon on Monday.

Here are the details:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

408 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2018 MNZ001-002-004-007-NDZ008-016-027-030-151800-

/O.NEW.KFGF.WW.Y.0003.180114T1600Z-180115T0000Z/

/O.NEW.KFGF.WC.Y.0009.180115T0000Z-180115T1800Z/

West Polk-Norman-Kittson-West Marshall-Pembina-

Eastern Walsh County-Grand Forks-Traill-

Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada,

Twin Valley, Halstad, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren,

Stephen, Argyle, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche,

St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville,

Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland

408 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Snow and then blowing snow expected. Very cold wind

chills expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of poor

visibility are expected possibly down to a half mile. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Expect wind chills

to range from 25 below zero to 40 below zero. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and

southeast North Dakota. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will

cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. The cold wind chills

will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed

skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods

of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel

difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited

visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

In northeastern Minnesota, a winter weather advisory runs from 10 a.m. Sunday to midnight:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

320 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2018 …LAKE EFFECT SNOW ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE…

…COLD WIND CHILLS RETURN LATE TONIGHT FOR PARTS OF MINNESOTA… .A clipper will bring light snowfall to the Northland today into

tonight, with lake enhanced snow showers along the north shore

producing locally higher amounts. Then Monday into Monday night

lake effect snow showers will increase in intensity producing

additional snowfall for areas of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron

counties through Monday night. Behind the clipper much colder air

will move into the Northland, producing very cold wind chills for

parts of northern Minnesota beginning tonight through early this

week. MNZ021-142130-

/O.CON.KDLH.WW.Y.0004.180114T1600Z-180115T0600Z/

Southern Cook/North Shore-

Including the city of Grand Marais

320 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT… * WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. * WHERE…Southern Cook/North Shore County. * WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be obtained by

calling 511 in state, or 1-800-542-0220. For Wisconsin, call

511 in state, or 1-866-511-9472

The wind chill advisory in north-central Minnesota and part of northeastern Minnesota starts at midnight Sunday night and runs to noon on Monday.

Details, from the NWS office in Duluth:

MNZ010-018-025-026-033>036-142130-

/O.NEW.KDLH.WC.Y.0008.180115T0600Z-180115T1800Z/

Koochiching-North Itasca-North Cass-South Itasca-South Cass-

Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Including the cities of International Falls, Bigfork, Walker,

Grand Rapids, Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City, and Aitkin

320 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2018 …WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills

will cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 35

below zero. * WHERE…Portions of east central and north central Minnesota. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Very cold wind chills will be possible

again Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

A combination of wind chill warnings and advisories has been issued for central and southern Minnesota:

The wind chill advisory in the Twin Cities metro area runs from 6 p.m. Monday to noon on Tuesday:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

341 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2018 …DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN

MINNESOTA BEGINNING SUNDAY NIGHT…EXPANDING ACROSS CENTRAL

MINNESOTA AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN MONDAY NIGHT… .Dangerously cold wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero will

develop across western and southern Minnesota Sunday night, and

expand to include central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin by

Monday evening. Even colder values are expected across west

central Minnesota on Monday night into Tuesday morning, with

values around 40 below expected. For Sunday night and Monday, A wind chill warning is in effect

across a portion of west central Minnesota, with a wind chill

advisory generally west and south of a Milaca to Litchfield to

Northfield line. Monday evening into Tuesday the wind chill

warning expands to include locations west of a Motley to St Cloud

To Mankato line, with a wind chill advisory to the east of that

line across the Twin Cities and far west central Wisconsin. The

wind chill warning and advisory will expire at noon on Tuesday. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not

taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves, dress in layers, and

cover exposed skin. Keep warm clothes with you when traveling. MNZ045-051>053-059>063-068>070-077-078-WIZ014-023-024-141745-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WC.Y.0007.180116T0000Z-180116T1800Z/

Kanabec-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-

Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Rice-Goodhue-Polk-St. Croix-Pierce-

Including the cities of Mora, Elk River, Cambridge, Center City,

Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Chaska,

Shakopee, Hastings, Faribault, Red Wing, Osceola, Hudson,

River Falls, and Prescott

341 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2018 …WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST

TUESDAY… * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills

will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed

skin. Expect wind chills to range from 25 below zero to 30

below zero. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

The wind chill warning for central and west-central Minnesota starts at midnight Sunday and runs to noon on Tuesday:

MNZ041-042-047>049-055>057-141745-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WC.W.0001.180115T0600Z-180116T1800Z/

Douglas-Todd-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Morris,

Glenwood, St Cloud, Benson, Montevideo, and Willmar

341 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2018 …WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

TUESDAY… * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. The dangerously

cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes

to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 25 below zero

to 40 below zero. * WHERE…Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost

bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if

precautions are not taken.

Here’s a look at the coldest wind chills that are expected on Monday and Tuesday:

Updates

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read about weather updates on the MPR news live weather blog.

NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth, La Crosse, WI and Grand Forks, ND have clickable maps for forecast details at your specific location.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation have road condition updates.

Deficit reduction

Through Saturday, our official season snowfall total was 9.6 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport:

Our Twin Cities season snowfall total is currently 17.4 inches below our average total to this point in our snow season.

We’ll reduce that snow deficit a bit today.

Temperature trends

Sunday highs are expected to reach the teens in central and southern Minnesota, with single digits in portions of northern Minnesota.

Temps drop Sunday night and much of Monday.

Daytime highs in northern and central Minnesota are expected to stay below zero on Monday, with some slightly above zero highs in the south.

Tuesday will also be very cold, with single digit highs:

Teens return to many areas on Wednesday, with some 20s southwest:

Twin Cities metro area highs could reach the upper 20s on Thursday, followed by lower 30s on Friday and Saturday.

