Snow done. Free Arctic weekend vacation ahead

Our complex, multi-phase Minnesota winter storm system is moving out. It took a while for the models to lock in on this one, but by the time we hit the 24-hour snowfall forecast zone the models performed pretty well. The heaviest snows fell across northern and southeast Minnesota as expected.

Here’s a list of the latest snowfall reports.

Twin Cities: Snowy coating to 2 inches

Good luck measuring the wind-blown snow in your yard today. Snowfall reports coming in from around the Twin Cities range from half an inch to about 2 inches. Rochester has picked up about 2 to 3 inches. Again snowfall reports are still coming in as of this writing.

Red River Valley: Blizzard

The anticipated blizzard conditions materialized in the Red River Valley. A blizzard looks pretty cool from space. Not so much up close.

What does a blizzard look like from space? 🛰🌬❄️ Low-level clouds and blowing snow could be seen quickly moving southward confined within the Red River Valley. #GOES16's 1 minute resolution helped us pinpoint where exactly blizzard conditions were most likely. #ndwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/8rMiyWMhF0 — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) January 11, 2018

Free Arctic vacation

We enjoy another free Arctic vacation this weekend.

Arctic air has returned & conditions will be bitterly cold tonight. Overnight, wind chills will be in the -30s for much of Western & Central MN and in the -20s for much of Eastern & Southern MN and West Central WI. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/Ze88sH7kQY — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 11, 2018

Sub-zero temperature will be the norm into early next week at night. The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota will stagger above zero, and occasionally into the teens during the day.

A polar vortex is an area of low pressure that is parked in polar regions. How does it affect cold weather? https://t.co/IWGLWkDXVp pic.twitter.com/fXMqZ6jDBW — NOAA/NASA SciJinks (@scijinks) January 11, 2018

Milder late next week

The upper air winds blow from the Pacific again late next week. Temperatures will moderate.

Highs reach the 20s and 30s again in about a week. This could be one of the best stretches to get out and enjoy winter in Minnesota.

Stay warm Minnesota.