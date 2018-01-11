Snow done. Free Arctic weekend vacation ahead

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jan 11, 2018
Our complex, multi-phase Minnesota winter storm system is moving out. It took a while for the models to lock in on this one, but by the time we hit the 24-hour snowfall forecast zone the models performed pretty well. The heaviest snows fell across northern and southeast Minnesota as expected.

Here’s a list of the latest snowfall reports.

Preliminary snowfall totals via Twin Cities NWS.

Twin Cities: Snowy coating to 2 inches

Good luck measuring the wind-blown snow in your yard today. Snowfall reports coming in from around the Twin Cities range from half an inch to about 2 inches. Rochester has picked up about 2 to 3 inches. Again snowfall reports are still coming in as of this writing.

Twin Cities NWS

Red River Valley: Blizzard

The anticipated blizzard conditions materialized in the Red River Valley. A blizzard looks pretty cool from space. Not so much up close.

Free Arctic vacation

We enjoy another free Arctic vacation this weekend.

Sub-zero temperature will be the norm into early next week at night. The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota will stagger above zero, and occasionally into the teens during the day.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Milder late next week

The upper air winds blow from the Pacific again late next week. Temperatures will moderate.

NOAA

Highs reach the 20s and 30s again in about a week. This could be one of the best stretches to get out and enjoy winter in Minnesota.

NOAA GFS temperature output via Meteostar.

Stay warm Minnesota.

 