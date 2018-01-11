Slick morning commute with wintry mix changing to snow

Be careful out there, whether you are walking or driving. We’re waking to a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow in Minnesota.
It will change to all snow early this morning.
Temperatures are falling, so the wet streets, sidewalks and driveways of Wednesday evening could flash freeze where untreated:
Snow amounts Thursday morning are expected to be light in the Twin Cities metro area, generally 1 inch or less.
The far southeast metro area, including parts of Dakota County, could see a couple of inches of snow Thursday.
Southeastern Minnesota will have higher snow totals, between 3 and 4 inches in spots.
Several schools up north have canceled classes for the day, including in Duluth.
It’s an ice day! No school in #Duluth today because of ice, not snow. Drive, and walk, carefully!
— dan kraker (@dankraker) January 11, 2018
Warnings and advisories
Most of Minnesota is in a winter weather advisory:
Details of the Twin Cities and central Minnesota portion of the winter weather advisory, which continues until noon:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
358 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO SLICK ROADS LIKELY THIS
MORNING…
.A glazing of ice due to temperatures plummeting below freezing
combined with residual moisture on the roads will lead to a slow
morning commute. Areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible,
followed by accumulating snow. Snowfall accumulations will be the
highest in west central Wisconsin, where accumulations of 4 to 5
inches are expected from near Eau Claire to Ladysmith. Outside of
this area accumulations will be lower, with 1 to 3 inches
expected.
Strong northwest winds will occur today as well. The strongest
winds will be found from west central to south central Minnesota
where winds could gust to 40 mph. This will result in areas of
blowing snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Minnesota portion
of the area until Noon, and in west central Wisconsin until 6 PM.
Wind chills will dip to around 25 degrees below colder later today
and tonight across much of central and south central Minnesota.
MNZ041>045-047>070-073>077-082>084-091-092-111800-
/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-180111T1800Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-
Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-
Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-
Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-
Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-
Martin-Faribault-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River,
Cambridge, Center City, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar,
Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,
Granite Falls, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee,
Hastings, Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault,
St James, Mankato, Waseca, Fairmont, and Blue Earth
358 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle will transition to snow and blowing
snow. Plan on slippery conditions due to ice accumulations on
any untreated pavement. In addition, areas of poor visibility
are possible. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, but
mostly 1 inch or less.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will
cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30
minutes to exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in
either state.
The winter weather advisory in southeastern Minnesota continues until 6 p.m.:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service La Crosse WI
339 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…Slippery Conditions Expected Today…
.Rain will quickly transition to snow this morning and then fall
periodically through the remainder of the day. Snow totals will
range from 2 to 5 inches from central Iowa northeast through
northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota into northern Wisconsin.
Also of note, is the potential for standing water to quickly
freeze on untreated roads and sidewalks as much colder air moves
in today.
Blowing and drifting in open and unsheltered areas will also be a
concern as northwest winds gust to 35 mph. These winds will have
the greatest impacts across southeast Minnesota and northeast
Iowa.
Those with travel plans should prepare for slippery driving
conditions.
IAZ008-MNZ079-086-087-094-WIZ017-032-111745-
/O.CAN.KARX.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-180112T0000Z/
/O.EXA.KARX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-180112T0000Z/
Mitchell-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Taylor-Buffalo-
Including the cities of Osage, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester,
Austin, Medford, and Alma
339 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect
until 6 PM CST this evening. The Winter Storm Warning has been
cancelled.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions today.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and north
central and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…through 6 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that
periods of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel
difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited
visibilities…and use caution while driving.
The winter weather advisory in northeastern Minnesota continues to 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Duluth MN
321 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTRY MIX WILL GRADUALLY SWITCH TO ALL SNOW ACROSS NORTHEAST
MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING…
.A wintry mix of precipitation will gradually transition to all
snow across the Northland today. Total snow is generally expected
to be in the 2 to 5 inch range, with the lowest amounts expected
from the Brainerd Lakes area, through the upper Saint Croix River
Valley and into the Twin Ports area. As much as 6 inches will be
possible toward the international border. Even higher amounts are
possible across portions of northern Wisconsin, where a Winter
Storm Warning remains in effect. Temperatures are expected to fall
throughout the day, with gusty northwest winds developing from
west to east. This will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow
across the region today. If you will be traveling across the
Northland today and tonight, please allow some extra time to reach
your destination safely.
MNZ012-020-021-037-038-WIZ001-006-007-112100-
/O.CON.KDLH.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180111T2100Z/
Northern Cook/Northern Lake-Southern Lake/North Shore-
Southern Cook/North Shore-Carlton/South St. Louis-Pine-Douglas-
Burnett-Washburn-
Including the cities of Isabella, Two Harbors, Silver Bay,
Grand Marais, Duluth, Pine City, Hinckley, Superior, Grantsburg,
and Spooner
321 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation occurring. The ice will result in
difficult travel conditions, including during the morning
commute. However, the precipitation will quickly transition to
all snow after the morning commute. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth inch are
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will
cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be obtained
by calling 511 in state, or 1-800-542-0220. For Wisconsin, call
511 in state, or 1-866-511-9472
_____________________________________________________________________________
7 a.m. update:
A winter storm warning is now in effect until noon for portions of northeastern Minnesota:
Details of the northeastern Minnesota winter storm warning:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Duluth MN
655 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTRY MIX WILL GRADUALLY SWITCH TO ALL SNOW ACROSS NORTHEAST
MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING…
.Snow will continue to add up across much of northeast Minnesota,
especially along a corridor from Grand Rapids, through Hibbing,
Orr and Ely. Snowfall in that area should range from 5 to 9
inches. Another area of heavier snow is expected across portions
of northwest Wisconsin, mainly east of a line from Ashland to
Hayward. Winter storm warnings are in effect for those areas, with
a winter weather advisory issued for the area in between. Road
conditions will be either ice or snow covered, with all roads
becoming snow covered as the day wears on. Temperatures are
expected to fall throughout the day, with gusty northwest winds
developing from west to east. This will cause areas of blowing and
drifting snow across the region today. If you will be traveling
across the Northland today and tonight, please allow some extra
time to reach your destination safely.
MNZ010-011-018-019-025-026-111800-
/O.UPG.KDLH.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180111T1800Z/
/O.EXB.KDLH.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-180111T1800Z/
Koochiching-North St. Louis-North Itasca-Central St. Louis-
North Cass-South Itasca-
Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Bigfork,
Hibbing, Walker, and Grand Rapids
655 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult
travel conditions, including during the morning commute. Total
snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will
cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe
winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep
an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be
obtained by calling 511 in state, or 1-800-542-0220. For
Wisconsin, call 511 in state, or 1-866-511-9472
_____________________________________________________________________________
The Red River Valley of northwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until 9 a.m.:
Details:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
259 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
MNZ001-002-004-007-NDZ008-016-027-029-030-111500-
/O.CON.KFGF.BZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-180111T1500Z/
West Polk-Norman-Kittson-West Marshall-Pembina-
Eastern Walsh County-Grand Forks-Steele-Traill-
Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada,
Twin Valley, Halstad, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren,
Stephen, Argyle, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche,
St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope,
Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland
259 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very
dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute.
Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and
southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will
cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant
drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 40
below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to
exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Wilkin county is under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m.:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
259 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
MNZ003-NDZ038-039-111500-
/O.CON.KFGF.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-180111T1500Z/
Clay-Barnes-Cass-
Including the cities of Moorhead, Valley City, and Fargo
259 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on
difficult travel conditions, including during the morning
commute. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are
expected.
* WHERE…In Minnesota, Clay County. In North Dakota, Barnes and
Cass Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will
cause widespread blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills
as low as 35 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as
30 minutes to exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe
winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep
an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are
calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Big Stone and Traverse counties of west-central Minnesota have a wind chill advisory that continues until noon Friday:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Aberdeen SD
555 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…Snow Ending but Strong Winds Remain along with Low Wind
Chills…
.Strong northerly winds will remain through the day, ending west
to east. As a result, some blowing and drifting snow will remain,
especially over eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota.
Arctic air rushing into the region will bring dangerously low
wind chills back to northern South Dakota and west central
Minnesota.
MNZ039-046-SDZ007-008-011-112000-
/O.CON.KABR.WC.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-180112T1800Z/
Traverse-Big Stone-Marshall-Roberts-Day-
Including the cities of Wheaton, Ortonville, Britton, Sisseton,
and Webster
555 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills
will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed
skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 30
below zero.
* WHERE…In South Dakota, Marshall, Roberts and Day Counties.
In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
Snow pattern
The snow will end from west to east as we go through the afternoon.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern:
The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.
Updates
Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can also find weather info on MPR news live weather blog.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has road conditions around our state.
