Slick morning commute with wintry mix changing to snow

Be careful out there, whether you are walking or driving. We’re waking to a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow in Minnesota.

It will change to all snow early this morning.

Temperatures are falling, so the wet streets, sidewalks and driveways of Wednesday evening could flash freeze where untreated:

Snow amounts Thursday morning are expected to be light in the Twin Cities metro area, generally 1 inch or less.

The far southeast metro area, including parts of Dakota County, could see a couple of inches of snow Thursday.

Southeastern Minnesota will have higher snow totals, between 3 and 4 inches in spots.

Several schools up north have canceled classes for the day, including in Duluth.

It’s an ice day! No school in #Duluth today because of ice, not snow. Drive, and walk, carefully! — dan kraker (@dankraker) January 11, 2018

Warnings and advisories

Most of Minnesota is in a winter weather advisory:

Details of the Twin Cities and central Minnesota portion of the winter weather advisory, which continues until noon:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

358 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO SLICK ROADS LIKELY THIS

MORNING… .A glazing of ice due to temperatures plummeting below freezing

combined with residual moisture on the roads will lead to a slow

morning commute. Areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible,

followed by accumulating snow. Snowfall accumulations will be the

highest in west central Wisconsin, where accumulations of 4 to 5

inches are expected from near Eau Claire to Ladysmith. Outside of

this area accumulations will be lower, with 1 to 3 inches

expected. Strong northwest winds will occur today as well. The strongest

winds will be found from west central to south central Minnesota

where winds could gust to 40 mph. This will result in areas of

blowing snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Minnesota portion

of the area until Noon, and in west central Wisconsin until 6 PM. Wind chills will dip to around 25 degrees below colder later today

and tonight across much of central and south central Minnesota. MNZ041>045-047>070-073>077-082>084-091-092-111800-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-180111T1800Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-

Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-

Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-

Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-

Martin-Faribault-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River,

Cambridge, Center City, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar,

Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Granite Falls, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee,

Hastings, Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault,

St James, Mankato, Waseca, Fairmont, and Blue Earth

358 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY… * WHAT…Freezing drizzle will transition to snow and blowing

snow. Plan on slippery conditions due to ice accumulations on

any untreated pavement. In addition, areas of poor visibility

are possible. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, but

mostly 1 inch or less. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southwest and west

central Minnesota. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will

cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as

low as 25 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30

minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

The winter weather advisory in southeastern Minnesota continues until 6 p.m.:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

339 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …Slippery Conditions Expected Today… .Rain will quickly transition to snow this morning and then fall

periodically through the remainder of the day. Snow totals will

range from 2 to 5 inches from central Iowa northeast through

northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Also of note, is the potential for standing water to quickly

freeze on untreated roads and sidewalks as much colder air moves

in today. Blowing and drifting in open and unsheltered areas will also be a

concern as northwest winds gust to 35 mph. These winds will have

the greatest impacts across southeast Minnesota and northeast

Iowa. Those with travel plans should prepare for slippery driving

conditions. IAZ008-MNZ079-086-087-094-WIZ017-032-111745-

/O.CAN.KARX.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-180112T0000Z/

/O.EXA.KARX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-180112T0000Z/

Mitchell-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Taylor-Buffalo-

Including the cities of Osage, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester,

Austin, Medford, and Alma

339 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED… The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter

Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect

until 6 PM CST this evening. The Winter Storm Warning has been

cancelled. * WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions today.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. * WHERE…Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and north

central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN…through 6 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that

periods of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel

difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited

visibilities…and use caution while driving.

The winter weather advisory in northeastern Minnesota continues to 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

321 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …WINTRY MIX WILL GRADUALLY SWITCH TO ALL SNOW ACROSS NORTHEAST

MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING… .A wintry mix of precipitation will gradually transition to all

snow across the Northland today. Total snow is generally expected

to be in the 2 to 5 inch range, with the lowest amounts expected

from the Brainerd Lakes area, through the upper Saint Croix River

Valley and into the Twin Ports area. As much as 6 inches will be

possible toward the international border. Even higher amounts are

possible across portions of northern Wisconsin, where a Winter

Storm Warning remains in effect. Temperatures are expected to fall

throughout the day, with gusty northwest winds developing from

west to east. This will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow

across the region today. If you will be traveling across the

Northland today and tonight, please allow some extra time to reach

your destination safely. MNZ012-020-021-037-038-WIZ001-006-007-112100-

/O.CON.KDLH.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180111T2100Z/

Northern Cook/Northern Lake-Southern Lake/North Shore-

Southern Cook/North Shore-Carlton/South St. Louis-Pine-Douglas-

Burnett-Washburn-

Including the cities of Isabella, Two Harbors, Silver Bay,

Grand Marais, Duluth, Pine City, Hinckley, Superior, Grantsburg,

and Spooner

321 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Mixed precipitation occurring. The ice will result in

difficult travel conditions, including during the morning

commute. However, the precipitation will quickly transition to

all snow after the morning commute. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth inch are

expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and

northeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will

cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be obtained

by calling 511 in state, or 1-800-542-0220. For Wisconsin, call

511 in state, or 1-866-511-9472

_____________________________________________________________________________

7 a.m. update:

A winter storm warning is now in effect until noon for portions of northeastern Minnesota:

Details of the northeastern Minnesota winter storm warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

655 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …WINTRY MIX WILL GRADUALLY SWITCH TO ALL SNOW ACROSS NORTHEAST

MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING… .Snow will continue to add up across much of northeast Minnesota,

especially along a corridor from Grand Rapids, through Hibbing,

Orr and Ely. Snowfall in that area should range from 5 to 9

inches. Another area of heavier snow is expected across portions

of northwest Wisconsin, mainly east of a line from Ashland to

Hayward. Winter storm warnings are in effect for those areas, with

a winter weather advisory issued for the area in between. Road

conditions will be either ice or snow covered, with all roads

becoming snow covered as the day wears on. Temperatures are

expected to fall throughout the day, with gusty northwest winds

developing from west to east. This will cause areas of blowing and

drifting snow across the region today. If you will be traveling

across the Northland today and tonight, please allow some extra

time to reach your destination safely. MNZ010-011-018-019-025-026-111800-

/O.UPG.KDLH.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180111T1800Z/

/O.EXB.KDLH.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-180111T1800Z/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-North Itasca-Central St. Louis-

North Cass-South Itasca-

Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Bigfork,

Hibbing, Walker, and Grand Rapids

655 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult

travel conditions, including during the morning commute. Total

snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will

cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe

winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep

an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be

obtained by calling 511 in state, or 1-800-542-0220. For

Wisconsin, call 511 in state, or 1-866-511-9472

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Red River Valley of northwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until 9 a.m.:

Details:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

259 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 MNZ001-002-004-007-NDZ008-016-027-029-030-111500-

/O.CON.KFGF.BZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-180111T1500Z/

West Polk-Norman-Kittson-West Marshall-Pembina-

Eastern Walsh County-Grand Forks-Steele-Traill-

Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada,

Twin Valley, Halstad, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren,

Stephen, Argyle, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche,

St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope,

Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland

259 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING… * WHAT…Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very

dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute.

Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow

accumulations of up to two inches are expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and

southeast North Dakota. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will

cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant

drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 40

below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to

exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wilkin county is under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m.:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

259 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 MNZ003-NDZ038-039-111500-

/O.CON.KFGF.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-180111T1500Z/

Clay-Barnes-Cass-

Including the cities of Moorhead, Valley City, and Fargo

259 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING… * WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on

difficult travel conditions, including during the morning

commute. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are

expected. * WHERE…In Minnesota, Clay County. In North Dakota, Barnes and

Cass Counties. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will

cause widespread blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills

as low as 35 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as

30 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe

winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep

an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Big Stone and Traverse counties of west-central Minnesota have a wind chill advisory that continues until noon Friday:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Aberdeen SD

555 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …Snow Ending but Strong Winds Remain along with Low Wind

Chills… .Strong northerly winds will remain through the day, ending west

to east. As a result, some blowing and drifting snow will remain,

especially over eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota.

Arctic air rushing into the region will bring dangerously low

wind chills back to northern South Dakota and west central

Minnesota. MNZ039-046-SDZ007-008-011-112000-

/O.CON.KABR.WC.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-180112T1800Z/

Traverse-Big Stone-Marshall-Roberts-Day-

Including the cities of Wheaton, Ortonville, Britton, Sisseton,

and Webster

555 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018 …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills

will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed

skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 30

below zero. * WHERE…In South Dakota, Marshall, Roberts and Day Counties.

In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN…Until noon CST Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

Snow pattern

The snow will end from west to east as we go through the afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

Updates

