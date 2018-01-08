Reliable January thaw; snow chance increasing Thursday

It may not quite be Old Faithful, but Minnesota’s famed January thaw is surprisingly reliable.

A January thaw is defined as two or more consecutive days of high temperatures above 32 degrees. That happens in 93 percent of all years on record for the Twin Cities. In fact, a January thaw is more reliable than a white Christmas (72 percent) in the Twin Cities.

The last year without a January thaw was 2011. Last year’s January thaw was one of the most prolonged on record and set several temperatures records, including an incredible four consecutive nights above freezing.

Mild start this week

It’s amazing how good Sunday felt after two weeks in the deep freeze. After a high of 14 degrees Saturday, Temperatures hit 32 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Sunday night. Our Pacific breezes linger through Wednesday. It looks likely to me that temperatures will hit 40 in the Twin Cities this week. Subzero nights return by the end of the week.

Thursday snow chances growing

There are still some significant model differences (uncertainty), but the chance for snow is growing Thursday. Two big questions remain. Precise storm track (location heavy snow band) and temperature profile. (rain vs. snow)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System continues to show an elongated area of low pressure Thursday. That would imply a possible rain to ice to a few inches of snow scenario sweeping across Minnesota late Wednesday night into Thursday.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model favors a rain to sleet to snow scenario for the Twin Cities. That implies precip-type issues which can complicate (usually reduce) eventual snowfall totals. The going European Centre forecast would imply a couple sloppy inches for the Twin Cities.

Either way the chances for a shovelful to plowable snow are growing Thursday. We’ll refine the forecast into Wednesday, but factor snow into your plans for Thursday.

Twin Cities NWS to grade snow forecasts

Here’s a new one for you. The Twin Cities National Weather Service office will grade it’s snowfall forecasts this winter. The process is a bit complicated, but basically they will issue grades for the location of the 6-inch snowfall zone with winter storms.

NWS Twin Cities will begin grading winter storm forecasts. Details: https://t.co/UW7xswZXmf pic.twitter.com/eO10sRXE0w — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 8, 2018

Here are details from the Twin Cities National Weather Service.