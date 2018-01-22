When will this blizzard end?

It snowed fast and hard today. Here’s the latest.

Intense near blizzard bursts in southwest metro now. This is the real deal folks! ##mnwx pic.twitter.com/C5r5YkOhgO — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 22, 2018

Snow tapers by midnight

Snow will gradually end by around midnight in most of the Twin Cities. Snowfall totals will easily reach 5 to 10 inches with a few totals to 12 inches or more possible.

Pivot Point

What meteorologists call a pivot point set up over southern Minnesota then the Twin Cities Monday. A pivot point is where the axis of heavy snow rotates around the bigger low pressure system. At that point, heavy snow bands just keep feeding over the same area. That nearly stationary heavy snow axis is what drove the prolific snowfall rates today.

5 PM Radar Update: "Pivot point" of heaviest snow axis remains right over Twin Cities metro core. Expect another hour of heavy snow before rates begin to ease. Snow ends from W-E 10 pm-midnight. 5" to 10"+ in metro core easily. Foot-plus S metro. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/69AWa3TBXo — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 22, 2018

Prolific snowfall totals

As I said last night on Twitter, this system had all the mechanics to produce heavy snow totals. A big chunk of southern Minnesota has seen over a foot of snow. Owatonna and Waseca are near ground zero with close to 17″ of snow as of early Monday evening.

Reports are coming in fast and furious tonight, but here's one of the highs snowfall reports we've seen today. 16.5" in Waseca, and that was back at 4 pm! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/tUSnPeMU1a — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 23, 2018

Twin Cities traffic gridlock

Anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of snow has fallen in the Twin Cities metro core so far. I’m seeing a couple reports close to a foot in the south metro. The sheer intensity of snowfall with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour was just too much, too fast for road crews. Traffic gridlock is a reality in parts of the Twin Cities tonight.

If anyone wants to know whatsouthbound Hennepin between Vineland and Groveland looks like, nobody is getting anywhere. #Minneapolis #mnwx #blizzard pic.twitter.com/nhXwM9fhFc — Preston C Palmer (@thebourgeoispnk) January 22, 2018

Here’s St. Paul.

My view for the past 20 minutes. Yes that’s @MPRnews. Im downhill but folks can’t get traction uphill. What a mess! pic.twitter.com/wX7IJD448O — Cathy Wurzer (@CathyWurzer) January 22, 2018

Stay safe out there Minnesota.