Peek-A-Boo Super Blue Blood Moon

Did you see it?

The clouds parted just in time for some of us to see the Super Blue Blood Moon Wednesday morning. Of course, it helped if you had a tower cam.

Here’s the view from Duluth.

Super Blue Blood Moon over Piedmont Heights as seen from Enger Park in #Duluth #Minnesota this morning. #superbluebloodmoon pic.twitter.com/fBRxaXrC1E — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) January 31, 2018

Here’s another view from Otsego, northwest of the Twin Cities.

Overnight snow

Our overnight snow overachieved in many areas. A quick burst sailed through the Twin Cities between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. this morning. The snow band produced a quick 1 to 2 inches around the Twin Cities.

A heavy band of #snow moved through Minneapolis, #Minnesota early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be bitter cold in the Twin Cities this week into the the weekend along with chances of snow. #MNwx pic.twitter.com/2H2TR0WncT — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 31, 2018

Briefly milder today

Some sunshine today will briefly boost temps. Then the arctic air mass returns for the rest of the week into Super Bowl weekend.

Minnesota’s February Super Bowl

A Super Bowl in Minnesota in February? You could have written our cold and partly snowy scrip years in advance. Our Minnesota weather can be highly variable in early February.

Here’s a look from the Department of Natural Resources State Climatology Office:

The second Super Bowl to be played in Minnesota is scheduled for February 4, 2018. While the temperature will be controlled inside the stadium, the weather outside can vary greatly. Looking at statistics for Twin Cities over the past 140 or so years on February 4th, the temperature has ranged from a maximum of 51 degrees in 2005 to a minimum of -28 in 1886. The 1981-2010 normal temperatures for February 4th at the Twin Cities International Airport are 26 degrees for the high and nine degrees for the low. February is not typically a very snowy month. The most snow on February 4th in the Twin Cities is 4.4 inches in 1971. In reality, the weather for the first week of February can vary greatly. At times, it can be the coldest part of the winter and “sporting” some of the deepest snow depths. The chances of seeing no snow cover occurs in about 1 in 10 years. Having a snow depth of about six inches happens about half the time and having at least a foot of snow on the ground is about 15% of the time. It is also the time of year that the length of day light becomes noticeably longer. By February 4, there is about one hour and fifteen minutes of extra daylight since December 21. On February 4, 2018 the sun will rise at 7:29 am and set at 5:25pm, Central Standard Time in the Twin Cities.