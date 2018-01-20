Mild Sunday temps; winter storm warnings begin Sunday night for some areas

Winter storm update

We’ve been talking about a potential winter storm for days now.

A winter storm is still expected to hit much of southern Minnesota and parts of central Minnesota and Wisconsin Sunday night through Monday.

The latest computer model info shifted the heaviest snow band a bit to the south.

The Twin Cities metro could ride the northern edge of the heavy snow band, with double digit totals possible by Monday evening in Scott and Dakota counties of the south metro:

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Sunday night through Monday evening for the areas where the highest snow totals are expected:

Here are details of the winter storm warning that includes Scott and Dakota counties starting at 3 a.m. Monday and running through Monday evening:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

348 PM CST Sat Jan 20 2018 …MAJOR WINTER STORM NOW HIGHLY LIKELY MONDAY ACROSS

SOUTHERN/EASTERN MINNESOTA INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN…

…CONFIDENCE IN LOCATION OF TIGHT SNOWFALL GRADIENT IS STILL LOW

SO THE WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE METRO… .The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm

Warning late Sunday night through Monday evening for areas southeast

of a line from New Ulm, to Burnsville, to Rice Lake. A Winter

Storm Watch remains in effect just to the west from Redwood Falls

to the Twin Cities to Taylors Falls. A strong storm system will bring an area of heavy snow across

south central and east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin

by early Monday morning. Snowfall totals of 8 to 15 inches are

likely by Monday evening. At this point, the heaviest snow will

fall across the warning area. There may only be light snow

accumulations northwest of that line, therefore any slight shift

in track could result in large snowfall forecast changes. A wintry mix with a period of freezing rain is also possible

Monday morning from Albert Lea toward Eau Claire, resulting in

light ice accumulation. In addition, northeast winds between 20

to 30 mph, gusting to 35 or 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting

snow and whiteout conditions at times, especially in open

country. It is possible portions of the Winter Storm Warning will

need to be upgraded to a Blizzard Warning in later forecasts. Be prepared for difficult driving conditions if you have travel

plans across central or southern Minnesota and western and

northern Wisconsin. MNZ069-070-077-078-WIZ015-016-023>027-210600-

/O.UPG.KMPX.WS.A.0002.180122T0600Z-180123T0600Z/

/O.NEW.KMPX.WS.W.0002.180122T0900Z-180123T0600Z/

Scott-Dakota-Rice-Goodhue-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-

Chippewa-

Including the cities of Shakopee, Hastings, Faribault, Red Wing,

Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Menomonie,

Durand, and Chippewa Falls

348 PM CST Sat Jan 20 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST MONDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Travel will be very

difficult to impossible, including during the evening commute on

Monday. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches are

expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…From 3 AM Monday to midnight CST Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will

cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found

at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling

5 1 1 in either state.

The remainder of the Twin Cities metro area is in a winter storm watch late Sunday night through Monday evening:

MNZ053-059>063-066-068-WIZ014-210600-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WS.A.0002.180122T0900Z-180123T0600Z/

Chisago-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-McLeod-Carver-

Polk-

Including the cities of Center City, Monticello, Minneapolis,

Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Hutchinson, Chaska, and Osceola

348 PM CST Sat Jan 20 2018 …WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Plan on difficult

travel conditions, including during the evening commute on

Monday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches, with

localized amounts up to 12 inches are possible. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and central and east

central Minnesota. * WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will

cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

The winter storm warning in southwestern Minnesota starts at 6 p.m. Sunday and runs through Monday evening:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD

254 PM CST Sat Jan 20 2018 IAZ001>003-012>014-MNZ080-081-089-090-097-098-210500-

/O.UPG.KFSD.WS.A.0002.180122T0000Z-180123T0600Z/

/O.NEW.KFSD.WS.W.0001.180122T0000Z-180123T0600Z/

Lyon IA-Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay IA-Murray-Cottonwood-

Nobles-Jackson-Pipestone-Rock-

254 PM CST Sat Jan 20 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST MONDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected with blizzard conditions possible.

Mixed precipitation possible in northwest Iowa. Travel will be

very difficult to impossible, including during the morning and

evening commutes on Monday. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14

inches, with localized amounts up to 17 inches are expected.

Ice accumulations up to one tenth are possible in northwest

Iowa. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to midnight CST Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could cause

near blizzard conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting

of the snow is also expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and ice are expected. This will make travel very hazardous or

impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Rochester, and much of southeastern Minnesota, remain in a winter storm watch Sunday evening through Monday evening:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

306 PM CST Sat Jan 20 2018 …Snow, Wintry Mix Likely Sunday Evening Through Monday… .Motorists should anticipate impacts to travel Sunday evening

through Monday evening as snow or an icy wintry mix spreads

across the area. Snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are

possible, along with icing up to 2/10 of an inch. The exact track of the storm is still in question. If the track

changes, where the band of heaviest snow falls and where the

threat for the greatest icing lies will change with it. Stay up to date on the latest forecasts as the details of snow

amounts and icing potential become clearer. MNZ086-087-094-095-210515-

/O.EXT.KARX.WS.A.0002.180122T0300Z-180123T0600Z/

Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Fillmore-

Including the cities of Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin,

and Preston

306 PM CST Sat Jan 20 2018 …WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Plan on

difficult travel conditions, including during the morning

commute on Monday. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8

inches, with localized amounts up to 11 inches and ice

accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are possible. * WHERE…Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore County. * WHEN…From Sunday evening through Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant reductions in visibility are

possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

Updates

We’ll monitor changes in the forecast models and give you updates as we get closer to Sunday evening.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read about weather updates on the MPR News live weather blog.

Temperature trends

We hit at least 42 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Saturday afternoon.

It was our third consecutive day with an official Twin Cities high temp in the 40s.

I bet that doesn’t happen very often in January!

Sunday highs will be mild, with 30s over most of Minnesota:

There will be some 20s in the far north.

Highs in the 20s spread southward on Monday:

Southeastern Minnesota could cling to some lower 30s.

Twin Cities metro area highs dip to the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday, then return to the 30s for Thursday and Friday.

Our average Twin Cities high temp is 24 degrees this time of year.

Programming note

