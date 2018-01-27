Mild start to the weekend; models agree on Super Bowl chill

Friday’s warmth pushed our Twin Cities average temperature for this month into the warmer than normal category:

Granted, our average temperature for the month is now only one degree warmer than normal in the Twin Cities, but that’s an impressive rebound from the arctic chill of early January.

Temperature trends

Saturday highs are expected to be in the 30s for about the southern half of Minnesota, with mostly 20s in the north.

Cooler highs are on tap for Sunday, with teens in most areas and a few spots from the Twin Cities metro area through southeastern Minnesota reaching the lower 20s:

Some spots in the far northwestern corner of Minnesota might top out in the single digits on Sunday.

Chilly highs will linger through Monday:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to reach the upper 20s Tuesday and the lower 30s on Wednesday.

The metro area could have highs in the lower teens next Thursday and Friday.

Super Bowl chill

Forecasts one week out are subject to change, but NOAA’s GFS model continues to show afternoon highs in the single digits above zero on February 4, Super Bowl Sunday.

The European (ECMWF) model also shows afternoon temps in the single digits on February 4, with some snow possible the night before the Super Bowl.

Maybe some visiting fans will see their first snowflakes.

Snow chances

Northern Minnesota could see some snow showers at times this Saturday and Saturday evening, with minor accumulations.

A few stray flurries are possible in far southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Twin Cities metro area could see a passing flurry Saturday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential weekend snow pattern:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.