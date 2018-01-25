Mild Friday temps; arctic chill for the Super Bowl?

If grey is your favorite color, you loved our Thursday weather.

The rest of us are ready for some sunshine.

Forecast models show a cloud/sun mix over central and southern Minnesota on Friday, with highs in the 30s in most of Minnesota.

Far southern Minnesota could see some lower 40s, and we might flirt with 40 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area Friday afternoon.

Temperature trends

Saturday highs will be in the mild 30s over about the southern half of Minnesota:

20s and some upper teens are expected in the northern half of our favorite state.

Highs Sunday will be mostly in the teens:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to stay in the teens on Monday, then rebound to the upper 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by teens on Thursday.

Chilly start to February

The upper air flow will shift to the northwest as we go into February.

That will give us a good chance for colder than normal temperatures for the Jan. 31 through Feb. 4 time period, according to the latest temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service:

Forecast models show that we could have single digit high temperatures in the Twin Cities metro area on Super Bowl Sunday.

That’s more than a week away, so let’s hope that the forecast changes.

NOAA’s GFS forecast model shows some snow in the Twin Cities on the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

Maybe some visiting football fans will see snowflakes for the first time.

Snow chances mainly north

Northern Minnesota could see some snow showers on Friday and Saturday.

Far southern Minnesota could see a Saturday evening snow shower.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Friday through Saturday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

No snow cover to the west

The latest snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office shows a swath of impressive snow cover from the Twin Cities metro area through much of southern Minnesota:

Monday’s snowstorm laid down a nice blanket of snow, bringing smiles to the faces of cross county skiers and kids with sleds.

Northern Minnesota continues to enjoy plenty of snow cover for winter activities.

Snow-lovers in much of west-central Minnesota will have to be patient.

Programming note

