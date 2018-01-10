Slick AM rush: But heaviest snow likely bypasses Twin Cities

The Twin Cities metro can’t buy a decent snowfall so far this winter season. That trend likely continues Thursday.

The heaviest snow zones with our latest snow-maker for Minnesota appear to be taking another detour around the Twin Cities. This two-phase system offers two distinct snow zones. The first graces northern Minnesota with several inches of snow overnight.

Here’s the latest thinking from the Duluth NWS office.

The second southern wave cranks out a narrow band of heavier snows centered on southeast Minnesota. The latest model runs continue to push the southern snow band even further south. The narrow band of snow could produce several inches in northern Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The best chance for several inches of snow centers on a line from Albert Lea, to Rochester, to Eau Claire.

Here’s the latest read from the Twin Cities NWS office.

Twin Cities: Riding the dreaded dry slot

The result of this split system and the dry slot in between will likely leave Twin Cities’ snow lovers hungry for more. Today’s Canadian GEM model looks to me like it has a pretty good handle on the snow zones as we head into Thursday morning. This scenario suggests the Twin Cities may only muster a snowy coating to 2 inches across most of the Twin Cities. The best chance for any heavier totals favor the far southeast metro.

Red River Valley: Blowing snow

If you’ve ever driven along I-94 through Fargo into North Dakota you know there know place to hide from wind and snow.

Here’s the latest from the Red River Valley NWS office.

Dicey Thursday morning travel

Travel around the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota looks slick Thursday morning. A wintry mix should increase in coverage overnight, quickly changing to all snow by Thursday AM rush hour. As we know, it doesn’t take much to slick up the roads. Plan for extra time Thursday morning through midday.

Bottom Line: The best forecast at this point is to expect heavier snow in northern (3″ to 6″) and southeast Minnesota. (4″ to 8″) The Twin Cities likely rides between the heavier snow zones. A coating to 2″ appears to be the most likely outcome for Twin Cities snowfall Thursday. The best chance for 3 or more inches of snow is in the far southeast metro. The Twin Cities is now running 18 inches below average on snowfall so far this winter season.

Cold returns

The Arctic front blows through Thursday. Temperatures respond into the deep freeze once again.

Stay warm and stay tuned.