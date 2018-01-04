East Coast ‘bomb cyclone’; cold eases this weekend in Minnesota

Some meteorologists call the rapid strengthening (24 millibars or more) of a low-pressure system “bomb cyclogenesis.”

Simply put, bomb cyclogenesis is the formation of an “extratropical area of low pressure in which the central barometric pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.”

The nor’easter that’s hitting the east coast of the United States today is a “bomb cyclone” that has intensified very rapidly:

Update: The #BombCyclone has intensified 45mb in 24 hours. This is now the most rapidly deepening East Coast winter storm since at least 1980, according to one analysis.https://t.co/58dPa3nZOD pic.twitter.com/voN7UMtRMc — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) January 4, 2018

It has plenty of moisture to work with:

Incredible: Bomb cyclone is drawing moisture from deep in the Caribbean. Look at how far south it extends. pic.twitter.com/hQDiA1XqDb — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 4, 2018

Here’s a loop from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s newest weather satellite:

This morning's #GOESEast view of the powerful #BombCyclone as it batters the East Coast with heavy snow and strong winds. #noreaster #blizzard2018. More satellite imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/qblv8x5QcM — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 4, 2018

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow and rain pattern as we go through Thursday and Thursday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

The NAM model indicates that some areas will see over 1 foot of snow:

Boston is among the areas in the heaviest snow band:

Parts of Long Island could see over 10 inches of snow:

Blizzard and winter storm warnings

A mix of blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings extends from North Carolina up through Maine.

Boston is among the areas under a blizzard warning:

Details of the blizzard warning for Boston:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

941 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018 …BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING…

…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected with blowing an drifting

snow. Very cold wind chills possible. Travel will be very

dangerous to impossible. Expect damage to trees and power lines

as well. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with

localized amounts up to 16 inches, are expected. Wind chills

could range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero. * WHERE…Eastern and southeastern Massachusetts and southern

Rhode Island. * WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, through 7 PM EST this evening.

For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday

afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will

cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant

drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 20

below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to

exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination

of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind

chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for

updates on this situation.

Cold lingers in Minnesota

Our Thursday highs will be in the single digits above zero for most of Minnesota, with below-zero highs in parts of the far north.

Lows early Friday could reach the 20s below zero in the far north, with single digits below zero in the south:

Highs Friday will be in the single digits in most areas:

Highs reach double digits in most of Minnesota on Saturday:

On Sunday, southern and central Minnesota should see highs in the 20s.

Light snow chance

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential for some areas of light snow in southwestern and south-central Minnesota this Thursday:

It’s expected to be a light dusting in areas that do see some flakes.

