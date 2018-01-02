Gag reflex cold. But how does our winter rank so far?

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jan 2, 2018
Minnesota winters have earned their respectable reputation.

But we’ve sailed through through Kansas-like winters the past two years. This year finally has the look and feel of a real Minnesota winter. But, how do we quantify that freezy feeling?

Cue the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index. (AWSSI)

Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index for Minneapolis through January 1, 2018 via Midwest Regional Climate Center.

Welcome to average

You can see on the chart that this winter so far is in the average range. Our AWSSI of 322 to date is just below the 50th percentile of all winters on record to date.

Sure it’s been gag reflex cold lately. But overall, this is a decidedly “average” Minnesota winter so far.

Here’s more on how the AWSSI works form the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

How the AWSSI Accumulates

The AWSSI is not limited to meteorological winter (December ‐ February) but is intended to capture winter weather from its earliest occurrence to its last. The winter season begins when the first of any one of the following instances occurs:

First measurable snowfall (>= 0.1 inch)
• Maximum temperature at or below 32°F
• December 1

The winter season ends at the last occurrence of any of the following:
• Last measurable snowfall (>= 0.1 inch)
• Last day with 1 inch of snow on the ground
• Last day with a maximum temperature of 32°F or lower
• February 28/29

Daily scores are calculated based on scores assigned to temperature, snowfall, and snow depth thresholds. The daily scores are accumulated through the winter season, allowing a running total of winter severity in the midst of a season as well as a final, cumulative value characterizing the full season. Accumulations of the temperature and snow components of the index are computed separately and then added together for the total index. This allows comparison of the relative contribution of each to the total score.

Brighter days

If you’re like me you’re seeing perceptible gains in evening daylight over the past two weeks. It’s not your imagination. We’re gaining about a minute of daylight per day this week. Because of the earth’s quirky elliptical orbit, most of the added daylight is coming on the sunset side of the day for now.

Here’s a closer look at our increasing daylight as we move deeper into January via timeanddate.com.

January daylight in Minneapolis via timeanddate.com

By January 19th we’re gaining 2 minutes of daylight a day. It’s the little things that get us through a Minnesota winter.

  • C.M. Jones

    Averages are generally deceptive, which is why I grant them little merit, at least from an experiential standpoint. Too often, “average” refers to conditions we never encounter. For instance, average highs in December are in the twenties, but this year, December began exceptionally warm, even reaching the low sixties on one occasion, yet ended like a Siberian documentary, hosting two weeks of temperatures significantly below normal. How many days in the twenties (average) did we encounter in December? Next to none so far as I recall. Thus, average is an academic measurement that bears little relation to what we experience upon stepping outdoors.

    No complaints from me on the frigid air that’s gripped us as of late. I hope, in fact, that January is so cold that it makes the last two Arctic weeks of December seem . . . well . . . average.