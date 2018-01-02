Gag reflex cold. But how does our winter rank so far?

Minnesota winters have earned their respectable reputation.

But we’ve sailed through through Kansas-like winters the past two years. This year finally has the look and feel of a real Minnesota winter. But, how do we quantify that freezy feeling?

Cue the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index. (AWSSI)

Welcome to average

You can see on the chart that this winter so far is in the average range. Our AWSSI of 322 to date is just below the 50th percentile of all winters on record to date.

Sure it’s been gag reflex cold lately. But overall, this is a decidedly “average” Minnesota winter so far.

Here’s more on how the AWSSI works form the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

How the AWSSI Accumulates The AWSSI is not limited to meteorological winter (December ‐ February) but is intended to capture winter weather from its earliest occurrence to its last. The winter season begins when the first of any one of the following instances occurs: First measurable snowfall (>= 0.1 inch)

• Maximum temperature at or below 32°F

• December 1 The winter season ends at the last occurrence of any of the following:

• Last measurable snowfall (>= 0.1 inch)

• Last day with 1 inch of snow on the ground

• Last day with a maximum temperature of 32°F or lower

• February 28/29 Daily scores are calculated based on scores assigned to temperature, snowfall, and snow depth thresholds. The daily scores are accumulated through the winter season, allowing a running total of winter severity in the midst of a season as well as a final, cumulative value characterizing the full season. Accumulations of the temperature and snow components of the index are computed separately and then added together for the total index. This allows comparison of the relative contribution of each to the total score.

Brighter days

If you’re like me you’re seeing perceptible gains in evening daylight over the past two weeks. It’s not your imagination. We’re gaining about a minute of daylight per day this week. Because of the earth’s quirky elliptical orbit, most of the added daylight is coming on the sunset side of the day for now.

Brighter days ahead! Later sunsets now. Evening light in SW sky now at 5:20 pm. Happy New Year! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/se1YBG3Cl0 — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) December 31, 2017

Here’s a closer look at our increasing daylight as we move deeper into January via timeanddate.com.

By January 19th we’re gaining 2 minutes of daylight a day. It’s the little things that get us through a Minnesota winter.