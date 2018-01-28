Chilly start to the week; flakes on Super Bowl weekend?

We topped out at 20 degrees Sunday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

It was the first time since January 16 that our official Twin Cities high temperature was colder than average:

Our average high temp is 25 degrees this time of year.

That was an impressive 11 day stretch of warmer than normal temps.

Temperature trends

Monday highs will be in the teens over most of Minnesota, with a few single digits in the northwest.

Highs rebound into the 20s in most areas on Tuesday, with some 30s southwest:

Much of southern Minnesota is expected to reach the 30s on Wednesday:

A cold front moves into northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday, keeping their highs in the teens.

The Twin Cities metro area could see highs around 10 degrees on Thursday, and 12 degrees on Friday.

Tuesday snow potential

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows some snow moving across northern and eastern Minnesota Tuesday and Tuesday night:

The snow chance in the Twin Cities metro area would be late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

Early indications are that parts of northern Minnesota could see an inch or two of snow from this system, with lighter snow amounts elsewhere.

Cool Super Bowl weekend

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows Twin Cities high temps in the single digits for Super Bowl weekend.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model gives Minneapolis a bit milder temps than the GFS:

The red temperature values are conversions to degrees Fahrenheit.

The ECMWF (blue) temperatures are in degrees Celsius.

The ECMWF indicates we could hit 21 degrees in Minneapolis late Saturday, with mid to upper teens Sunday morning and temps dropping to 10 degrees or lower Sunday afternoon.

We’ll watch the models as we get closer to the weekend.

The ECMWF shows some snow Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Here’s NOAA’s GFS model snow pattern on Saturday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of precipitation or snow.

Programming note

