Bombogenisis: East Coast ‘bomb cyclone’ explodes next 24 hours

Meteorologists across the country are watching an intense low-pressure storm wind up along the East Coast Wednesday.

Bomb cyclone

The storm rapidly deepens in the next 24 hours and is expected to reach what we call “bomb cyclogenesis” intensity levels. Bomb cyclones are defined by a central pressure drop of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

Simply put, bomb cyclogenesis is the formation of an “extratropical area of low pressure in which the central barometric pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.”

Perfect storm

Atmospheric conditions are nearly perfect for driving this intense storm. There are three key ingredients that make for explosive bomb cyclones.

A warm “conveyor belt” of tropical moisture feeding the storm from the tropical Atlantic Ocean. This feeds massive amounts of heat energy and moisture into the front side of the system.

The warm conveyor belt of tropical moisture extends to Panama thru the Caribbean into the "bomb cyclone" on Thursday as it rapidly intensifies along U.S. East Coast. Globe image is ECMWF 00z simulated water vapor forecast. pic.twitter.com/k8GvHG3nE6 — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 3, 2018

The massive arctic air mass behind the storm is driving a huge temperature contrast that feeds energy and boosts deepening.

The explosive deepening occurred as the large-scale baroclinicity across eastern North America increased in response to the arrival of very cold air behind the deepening northern trough.

Note the deep arctic air mass with subzero temperatures pooling behind the storm over the Great Lakes.

A deep upper air wave is providing the dynamical forcing to deepen the system at the surface. Note the huge dip in the jet stream over the eastern U.S. by late Thursday.

Winter hurricane

The storm’s central pressure is expected to deepen Thursday to around 950 millibars. That’s the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. This storm could rival Superstorm Sandy in terms of central pressure.

Remarkable (for weather geeks): European model shows pressure from storm off East Cosat dropping from 999 to 946 millibars, which is about the same pressure as Superstorm Sandy at its peak, in 24 hours Wed-Thurs. https://t.co/j2zPpGIePm pic.twitter.com/i2u9FNJFsr — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 2, 2018

Unusual impacts

The deep arctic air pool behind this storm is driving some unusual impacts. Ice and snow are falling as far south as Georgia and Florida Wednesday.

Snow falling this morning just north of Valdosta GA… video from Margie Richardson pic.twitter.com/qge3kZPMwi — James Spann (@spann) January 3, 2018

I can’t recall seeing winter storm warnings from the Jacksonville, Fla., National Weather Service office.

A significant winter storm is unfolding across the Suwannee Valley, along portions of the Interstate 10 corridor, and throughout southeast Georgia. Updated briefing slides for this event can be accessed at https://t.co/80wgaANvmx #flwx #gawx #jaxwx #jaxready pic.twitter.com/alGEam1md7 — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) January 3, 2018

Hurricane force winds and coastal surge

The storm will cause coastal flooding along the east coast.

[Thursday] Strong coastal system will result in a storm surge of 2-3 feet. This will lead to minor to moderate coastal flooding for the eastern MA coastline for the Thursday mid-day high tide. Check out our coastal flood page here: https://t.co/rCVurKHSRu pic.twitter.com/pVlUGzo8v4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 3, 2018

Huge wind-driven waves will roll in on top of all that storm surge.

[Mariners] Strong coastal low will strengthen near the 40N/70W benchmark resulting in dangerously high seas & storm force wind gusts. This is a dangerous and potentially life threatening situation for mariners. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts. Storm warning continues. pic.twitter.com/WFg4YLYmyo — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 3, 2018

Heavy snow

Heavy snow is forecast for Boston.

Long Island also gets a significant shot of wind-driven snow.

Latest snowfall forecast. Check out https://t.co/qzLsM7vlX7 for latest winter storm watches and warnings. pic.twitter.com/QvHiNt4VqI — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 3, 2018

Storm hammers Ireland

Meanwhile across the big pond, another storm has hit Ireland with 100 mph winds.