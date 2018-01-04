‘Bombogenesis’ exceeds pre-storm hype, January thaw in sight

The east coast weather bomb sucked up copious amounts of oxygen in the national media this week. Yes, there’s been plenty of hype around the storm. But the storm’s meteorology appears to be exceeding the pre-storm hype.

#GOESEast captured the full path of the #BombCyclone exhibiting a rare and extremely rapid rate of intensification on the East Coast with some of the coldest wind chills of the season and near zero visibility in the snow bands @NWS. #Blizzard2018 More: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/GKlFTaLJBI — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 4, 2018

Intense Bombogenesis

The incredibly rapid pressure drop of 59 millibars in 24 hours may make this one of the most rapidly intensifying east cost winter storms on record. According to NOAA storms deepening this rapidly only occur every 25 to 30 years.

Curious about the historical context of this system impacting the East Coast? Interestingly, there was a similar system WPC found that dated back to–oddly enough–January 4, 1989. pic.twitter.com/WcNbJUp2yp — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) January 4, 2018

The storm’s central pressure appears to have plummeted to 951 millibars today. That’s the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane force scale.

Record tidal surge?

We await final analysis, but it appears the storm surge in Boston drove tidal surges to near record levels.

We appear to be near the record high water level in #Boston. However, it is within a few tenths of an inch and this will need to be confirmed with the NOAA's National Ocean Service (NOS) @noaaocean before we can confirm or deny whether the record was tied or broken pic.twitter.com/CHiTM6kJ9Z — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 4, 2018

Storm surge: Significant coastal flood event

It looks like this will go down as one of the most severe coastal flood events for parts of New England. The images pouring into social media today are incredible.

Here's a look at how bad the flooding is on Park Avenue in Hull, behind the Sunset Place apartments. #Blizzard2018 live updates: https://t.co/2kXPBN8myF pic.twitter.com/ZvcSbYstQJ — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 4, 2018

Barnstable Harbor gone crazy!!! pic.twitter.com/KrP2sZ0J8M — Charles Orloff (@charlesorloff) January 4, 2018

Here’s an interesting write up from Wired on the bigger picture with this latest bomb cyclone. I was asked to provide some perspective on this event for this piece.

Good write up here on "Bombogenesis." Why the Bomb Cyclone Hitting the East Coast Is So Unusual https://t.co/rB0i0sEUtA via @WIRED — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 4, 2018

Sun or clouds?

There were no shades of gray today as the cloud line bisected the Twin Cities.

Forecaster nightmare: Cloudy or sunny? GOES 1km shows distinct cloud edge bisecting Twin Cities today. Sunny in St. Paul. Cloudy just west & south of Minneapolis. If you want sun drive about 20 minutes east! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/XLa44YcW8L — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 4, 2018

Minnesota: January thaw in sight?

Minnesota’s deep freeze continues Friday. But temperature begin to moderate late Saturday. A pacific front blows in Sunday, and temperatures will surge into the upper 20s on a Seattle breeze. NOAA’s numbers below could be conservative for early next week. The Euro model hints at 30s.

Pacific breeze

The week of January 15-20 looks potentially mild. Jet stream winds will blow from Seattle instead of the Yukon for a change.

If this pattern verifies it will produce a string of mild days in about two weeks. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s ahead?

Stay tuned.