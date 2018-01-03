Photos: Bomb cyclone driving oddball weather in unusual places

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jan 3, 2018
The east coast bomb cyclone reaches peak intensity Thursday.

But the storm has already produced rare weather scenes in unusual places. Like this rare snow in Savannah, Georgia.

I had the distinct pleasure of walking the streets of Charleston, South Carolina for the first time a couple of years ago. Today they are covered with snow.

Snow also covers the beaches, much to the joy of local children.

For many it is the first time they have seen accumulating snow. The look on their faces? Priceless.

The storm drove a tight plume of tropical moisture ashore onto the cold dome.

The result was a quick burst of heavy snow.

Now we watch as the storm races up the east coast Thursday.

 

 