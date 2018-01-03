Photos: Bomb cyclone driving oddball weather in unusual places

The east coast bomb cyclone reaches peak intensity Thursday.

I'm creating some #BombCyclone imagery for sharing based upon ECMWF 12z forecast model data: 3-hourly simulated Water Vapor satellite.https://t.co/awQeoOps3k pic.twitter.com/GnqOGfnGUj — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 3, 2018

But the storm has already produced rare weather scenes in unusual places. Like this rare snow in Savannah, Georgia.

I had the distinct pleasure of walking the streets of Charleston, South Carolina for the first time a couple of years ago. Today they are covered with snow.

My front yard this is Charleston, SC. WOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/SMk44rsxnP — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 3, 2018

Snow also covers the beaches, much to the joy of local children.

For many it is the first time they have seen accumulating snow. The look on their faces? Priceless.

3 " snow in south Effingham County 32.15 -81.38 @NWSCharlestonSC pic.twitter.com/UsYrmUY6mH — Eric Carpenter (@eric_carpenter) January 3, 2018

The storm drove a tight plume of tropical moisture ashore onto the cold dome.

Radar and satellite data indicates that snowfall rates will increase to 1-2 inches/hr across the coastal counties of SC over the next hour. Roads/bridges may see around 2 inches of snow accumulations by 3 PM. #scwx #snow pic.twitter.com/MpOyxd22tS — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) January 3, 2018

The result was a quick burst of heavy snow.

Now we watch as the storm races up the east coast Thursday.