Photos: Bomb cyclone driving oddball weather in unusual places

The east coast bomb cyclone reaches peak intensity Thursday.
I'm creating some #BombCyclone imagery for sharing based upon ECMWF 12z forecast model data: 3-hourly simulated Water Vapor satellite.https://t.co/awQeoOps3k pic.twitter.com/GnqOGfnGUj
But the storm has already produced rare weather scenes in unusual places. Like this rare snow in Savannah, Georgia.
RARE Savannah snow. Happening now! pic.twitter.com/UdOepNrS3y
I had the distinct pleasure of walking the streets of Charleston, South Carolina for the first time a couple of years ago. Today they are covered with snow.
My front yard this is Charleston, SC. WOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/SMk44rsxnP
Snow also covers the beaches, much to the joy of local children.
Snow/Sand Angels on the IOP Beach!! @NWSCharlestonSC pic.twitter.com/ETlDpI8vCr
For many it is the first time they have seen accumulating snow. The look on their faces? Priceless.
3 " snow in south Effingham County 32.15 -81.38 @NWSCharlestonSC pic.twitter.com/UsYrmUY6mH
The storm drove a tight plume of tropical moisture ashore onto the cold dome.
Radar and satellite data indicates that snowfall rates will increase to 1-2 inches/hr across the coastal counties of SC over the next hour. Roads/bridges may see around 2 inches of snow accumulations by 3 PM. #scwx #snow pic.twitter.com/MpOyxd22tS
The result was a quick burst of heavy snow.
Wait for it…wait for it…wait for it. BOOM! Magical snow in @NWSCharlestonSC #SCwx @WeatherBug pic.twitter.com/19DbzIKvQg
Now we watch as the storm races up the east coast Thursday.