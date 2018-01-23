Biggest snowfall in almost 7 years, 40s by Friday

That was an impressive storm.

Dinner on the deck anyone? Impressive snow dump in Rosemount, MN. Image via Stephen OConnor. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/HzdKeUXwzv — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 23, 2018

Monday’s snowfall event is the biggest in nearly seven years for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. The last time the Twin Cities saw this much snow was in February of 2011 when 13.8 inches came down. It was the 12th highest daily snowfall on record for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Minneapolis Int'l received 12.4" of snow yesterday making it the 12th snowiest single day on record for the city. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/gvQDLDxdBB — Peter Mullinax (@wxmvpete) January 23, 2018

A total of 12.4 inches of snow pummeled MSP Airport. Over a foot of snow fell across southern Minnesota from the south metro toward Manakto, Waseca, Northfield. The highest unofficial total I’ve seen is a whopping 17 inches in Owatonna.

Here’s a map of snowfall totals from the Twin Cities National Weather Service

Roads will continue to improve today. As they say don’t crowd the plows.

Snow covering on the roads to start the day. Still some areas of SW Minn no travel advised. MnDOT trucks out plowing and salting roads. Give your self extra commute time. Slow down and avoid the crash. pic.twitter.com/abd6s6cs3j — Kevin Gutknecht (@kggutknecht) January 23, 2018

The heavy snow and howling wind created some unusual scenes. My grill is under this snow creature on my deck somewhere.

I just found a glacier on my deck. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/yHgoJ0qT7L — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 23, 2018

Milder days ahead

One feature this storm lacked is a pool of Arctic air behind it. Temperatures warm this week, with 40s likely again by Friday. With heavy snow on rooftops and freeze-thaw cycles the threat of ice dams become real later this week.

Check out he MPR severe weather live blog here for updated info on snow emergencies.