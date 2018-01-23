Biggest snowfall in almost 7 years, 40s by Friday

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jan 23, 2018
That was an impressive storm.

Monday’s snowfall event is the biggest in nearly seven years for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. The last time the Twin Cities saw this much snow was in February of 2011 when 13.8 inches came down. It was the 12th highest daily snowfall on record for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

A total of 12.4 inches of snow pummeled MSP Airport. Over a foot of snow fell across southern Minnesota from the south metro toward Manakto, Waseca, Northfield. The highest unofficial total I’ve seen is a whopping 17 inches in Owatonna.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Here’s a map of snowfall totals from the Twin Cities National Weather Service

Roads will continue to improve today. As they say don’t crowd the plows.

The heavy snow and howling wind created some unusual scenes. My grill is under this snow creature on my deck somewhere.

Milder days ahead

One feature this storm lacked is a pool of Arctic air behind it. Temperatures warm this week, with 40s likely again by Friday. With heavy snow on rooftops and freeze-thaw cycles the threat of ice dams become real later this week.

NOAA, via Weather Bell

Check out he MPR severe weather live blog here for updated info on snow emergencies.

  • Jeffrey

    A lifelong resident of WI and MN, but I can’t handle any kind of winter anymore. This winter is supposed to be an average winter? I have been miserable because of the weather since Christmas. Waiting for spring.