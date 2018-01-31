Positively Polar: The Frozen Tundra returns

Back to the Deep Freeze

Our respite from Arctic chill was brief. Colder air is once again pouring south from the Canadian Prairie. Frigid colors on the weather map in the northern USA? Simply a preview of coming attractions.

Wind chills heading south

Wind chill advisories are up again for the northern half of Minnesota.

Arctic air returns tonight, with dangerously cold wind chills coming with. Bundle up! 🧣🧤 #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cBT71H1Ij8 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 31, 2018

Here’s a quick look at temperature trends for the next few days.

Sub-zero nights

The Twin Cities averages 23 nights at or below zero annually. So far we’ve logged 18 nights at or below zero this winter. We’ll be racking up another 3 to 4 sub-zero nights in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota by next Monday. That will put us close to our annual average.

An average winter so far

The calendar turns February Thursday. So, how do the winter numbers look two-thirds of the way in?

Decidedly average.

-0.8F December monthly temperature vs. average at MSP Airport.

+1.2F Likely January monthly temperature vs. average at MSP Airport. (Pending final numbers)

+0.2F Winter temperatures so far at MSP Airport. (Basically average)

27.3″ season snowfall to date at MSP Airport. (Roughly 6″ below average)

Fresh snow cover

Much of Minnesota picked up a fresh fluffy snow cover early this morning.

Here's a look at snowfall amounts from the quick hitting band of snow that moved through the area overnight into early this morning. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/54Zsn0Ezv5 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 31, 2018

Southern Minnesota gets another quick light snow shot tonight.

Expect another shot of light snow in the Twin Cities this evening. Less than 1" most areas but slick roads possible. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/nyFZfnCm3N — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 31, 2018

Our fresh snow blanket helps support the cold with our inbound Arctic air mass. And it means a brighter landscape on sunny days. Say hello to a high albedo. Not to be confused with libido.

You may need your sunglasses through the afternoon. The fresh snow is reflecting plenty of solar radiation! Here's a scientific term to describe this process: albedo. 😎☀️❄️#MNWx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/GdLGq1NQtG — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 31, 2018

Did you know we average 38 days each year with at least a trace of snow in the Twin Cities?

Stay frosty Minnesota.