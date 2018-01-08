2017 blows out U.S. extreme weather records

2017 goes down as the Year of Extreme Weather in the USA. So far.

NOAA reports today that extreme weather events cost a record $306-billion dollars in 2017. That’s the costliest year on record for USA.

The 16 separate billion-dollar weather disasters ties 2011 for the highest number since records began in 1980.

The USA has now been battered by 219 separate weather and climate disasters since 1980. Total economic losses exceed $1.5 trillion for those disasters.

Hurricanes: Three of the top five

The 2017 hurricane season was one of the most vicious on record for the USA. 2017 produced three of the five costliest hurricanes on record.

Wildfire costs: Triple the previous record

The firestorms that raced through California torched thousands of homes. NOAA also reports the $18-billion dollar cost of those blazes tripled the previous record.

USA: Third warmest year on record

Overall 2017 was the 3rd warmest year on record in the USA.

Based on preliminary analysis, the average annual temperature for the contiguous U.S. was 54.6°F, 2.6°F above the 20th century average. This was the third warmest year since record keeping began in 1895, behind 2012 (55.3°F) and 2016 (54.9°F), and the 21st consecutive warmer-than-average year for the U.S. (1997 through 2017). The five warmest years on record for the contiguous U.S. have all occurred since 2006.

