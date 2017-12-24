Lengthy arctic outbreak is arriving

Temperatures remained below zero in parts of northwestern Minnesota Sunday afternoon as the arctic cold front sagged southward.

Meanwhile, the Twin Cities managed to reach 22 degrees. But those temperatures will be gone soon, thanks to a northwest wind.

By Christmas morning, I am expecting low temperatures down to about 20 below in northwestern Minnesota and ranging up to only about zero in the south. The Twin Cities should drop to around 2 below.

High temperatures on Christmas afternoon should range from about 15 below in the north to about 5 above in the south. The Twin Cities should come in just slightly on the plus side of zero.

Wind chills

The wind accompanying the arctic air will create dangerous wind chills.

Wind chill warnings will take effect in northwestern Minnesota at 6 p.m. Sunday and in northeastern Minnesota at midnight. Those areas will experience wind chills down to 40 to 45 below in open areas.

Wind chill advisories for slightly less severe cold will take effect in stages across much of central Minnesota tonight. Wind chills there will be mainly in the 20s and 30s below in open areas.

The wind chill advisory for the area around the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday and continue until noon on Tuesday.

Wind chill advisories have also been posted for nearly all of Wisconsin for various times.

Keep in mind that the National Weather Service works 24/7 and can change these advisories at any time based on changing conditions or forecasts.

Actual temperatures on Tuesday

Tuesday will be one cold day. Expect morning lows to range from around 30 below in the north to around 10 below in the south. I think that the Twin Cities might see a low around 12 below.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon are likely to remain below zero for nearly all of the state.

Moderation Thursday?

Models are indicating that temperatures might moderate some on Thursday. The price we pay likely will be cloud cover and probably a bit of snow.

Canadian reinforcements

Another surge of arctic air is likely to arrive from Canada toward the end of the week and hang around until after New Years Day.

At least the lake ice will thicken nicely over the next week or so.

Now, go make some cocoa.