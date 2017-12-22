Coldest Christmas in 21 years, plenty of snow up north

Call it a beige Christmas this year in the Twin Cities.

Officially the Twin Cities National Weather Service reports 2 inches of snow on the ground at Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport. It’s more like a sketchy half in at the Weather Lab in the southwest metro.

This week’s snow systems uncannily bypassed the Twin Cities. But it’s a fluffy white Christmas on the fields of southern Minnesota and in the forests up north.

Snowfall map from past two days. It's easy to see path of storm that passed N of Twin Cities on Wednesday & S of the Cities on Thursday. A swath of central Minnesota from Montevideo to Willmar to Minneapolis missed out on accumulating snow in between the two systems #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/OBTG8wpIwL — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 22, 2017

Snow drought

We’re running more than a foot below average on snowfall in the Twin Cities so far this snow season.

Snowfall in the Twin Cities is running over a foot below normal this winter. Current snow depth at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport is 1". St. Cloud and Eau Claire are also reporting below normal snowfall this season. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ckbYoNBxCC — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 22, 2017

Ice still sketchy

Ice is still weak across many Minnesota lakes. The old rule of thumb is we need a week of subzero nights to make safer ice.

This ice season has already been more deadly than last 2 combined. RU putting safety 1st when recreating on ice? https://t.co/ZZYGTljTlW pic.twitter.com/J8TicRTa8V — Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) December 22, 2017

Temperatures heading south

Temperatures hover mostly above zero in Minnesota into Christmas Eve. Then the numbers start heading south in a hurry. This will be a welcome holiday to spend inside a warm home with friends and family. Temperatures hover in the single digits above zero Christmas Day.

Coldest Christmas in 21 years?

If the current forecast numbers pan out this looks like the coldest Christmas since 1996.

Brrr! Christmas Day 2017 will likely be the coldest in the Twin Cities in over 20 years (since 1996), and in the top 10 for coldest 12/25 with a high temp of 2° forecast. Christmas Day weather over the years from the MN DNR State Climatology Office: https://t.co/uHYKO5xNk7 #mnwx pic.twitter.com/jDklASOgqW — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 22, 2017

Persistent cold

The final numbers may vary, but it’s interesting to watch the waves of cold pulse south in various model depictions. Then again I am a weather geek.

Here’s a look at The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System-driven 2-meter surface temperatures between Christmas Eve and News Year’s Day.

The map colors just look cold.

Arctic New Year?

The upper-air maps still suggest a reinforcing cold shot around New Year’s.

Holiday lights

Now this is my idea of holiday lights.

Take a virtual drive through the most Christmas-y town in America https://t.co/GodMFw3RlV — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) December 22, 2017

May you have a joyous holiday season!