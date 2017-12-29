Arctic cold weekend; dangerous wind chills

Meteorologists are running out of ways to say “cold”.

Arctic cold temps will be with us this weekend and through New Year’s Day.

It’s a good thing that the Vikings game isn’t outdoors on Sunday!

Temperatures take a dive

Colder air will spread over Minnesota Friday night and linger into Monday.

Saturday will dawn with temps in the 20s below zero over much of northern Minnesota, and teens below zero in the south.

Saturday highs will be below zero statewide:

Similar highs are expected on Sunday.

Sunday morning low temps could dipped to 30 below zero in parts of northern Minnesota:

Our New Year’s Day high temps are expected to be within a couple of degrees of zero over much of Minnesota.

Dangerous wind chills

There will be enough wind to create dangerous wind chills this weekend.

In the following graphic, “tonight” refers to Friday night into early Saturday:

Wind chill warnings indicate wind chill temps in the -25 to -50 range over northern and western Minnesota and parts of central Minnesota.

Details of the wind chill warning in northern Minnesota from Friday evening into Monday:

Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less with wind chill temps like this.

Warm clothes and a charged cell phone are precautions to take before venturing out on a trip this weekend.

The Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota are under a wind chill advisory for -20 to -35 wind chills this weekend:

Mostly snow-free this weekend

With arctic high pressure sprawled across the upper Midwest, most of Minnesota will not see any snow this weekend or on New Year’s Day.

The exception will be southwestern and south-central Minnesota, where some flakes are possible Saturday evening and Saturday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential snow pattern this weekend and New Year’s Day:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of snow.

Happy New Year!

A nice way to approach the end of 2017:

