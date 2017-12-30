Arctic cold this weekend, with dangerous wind chill temps

Despite our sunshine, it’ll be very cold this weekend.

We’ll see arctic chill right into New Year’s Day.

Our Saturday highs will stay below zero across Minnesota, with some highs in the teens below zero in about the northern third of our favorite state.

There will be enough wind to create dangerous wind chill temps across most of Minnesota.

Wind chill warnings and advisories

Wind chill warnings are in effect this weekend and until 9 a.m. Monday for wind chill temps in the -30 to -50 range over northern and western Minnesota and parts of central Minnesota:

Frostbite on exposed skin can happen in 10 minutes or less with wind chills that are that cold.

You’ll want your warmest hat, gloves and boots if you are spending time outdoors the next few days.

It’s also good to let others know if you will be traveling across open country, and you’ll want to keep your cell phone fully charged.

Details of the northwestern Minnesota portion of the wind chill warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

306 AM CST Sat Dec 30 2017 MNZ001>009-013>017-022>024-027>032-040-NDZ006>008-014>016-024-

026>030-038-039-049-052>054-010915-

/O.CON.KFGF.WC.W.0002.000000T0000Z-180101T1500Z/

West Polk-Norman-Clay-Kittson-Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-

West Marshall-East Marshall-North Beltrami-Pennington-Red Lake-

East Polk-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-

South Clearwater-Hubbard-West Becker-East Becker-Wilkin-

West Otter Tail-East Otter Tail-Wadena-Grant-Towner-Cavalier-

Pembina-Benson-Ramsey-Eastern Walsh County-Eddy-Nelson-

Grand Forks-Griggs-Steele-Traill-Barnes-Cass-Ransom-Sargent-

Richland-Western Walsh County-

Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada,

Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster,

Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Baudette, Warren, Stephen, Argyle,

Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah,

Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh,

Erskine, Bagley, Clearbrook, Bemidji, Mahnomen, Naytahwaush,

Waubun, Alida, Ebro, Lake Itasca, Long Lost Lake,

Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake, Upper Rice Lake, Park Rapids,

Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake, Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Perham,

New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Wadena,

Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, Barrett, Cando,

Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas,

Fort Totten, Maddock, Leeds, Minnewaukan, Devils Lake, Grafton,

Park River, New Rockford, Lakota, Mcville, Aneta, Tolna,

Grand Forks, Cooperstown, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro,

Hatton, Portland, Valley City, Fargo, Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner,

Milnor, Forman, Rutland, Wahpeton, Edinburg, Adams, and Lankin

306 AM CST Sat Dec 30 2017 …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. The dangerously

cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes

to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero

to 50 below zero. * WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northwest and west

central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost

bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if

precautions are not taken.

And the northeastern Minnesota portion of the wind chill warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

216 AM CST Sat Dec 30 2017 MNZ010>012-018-019-025-026-033>036-302030-

/O.CON.KDLH.WC.W.0003.000000T0000Z-180101T1500Z/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-Northern Cook/Northern Lake-

North Itasca-Central St. Louis-North Cass-South Itasca-South Cass-

Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Isabella,

Bigfork, Hibbing, Walker, Grand Rapids, Pine River, Brainerd,

Hill City, and Aitkin

216 AM CST Sat Dec 30 2017 …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. The

dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite to exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes. Expect wind chills to range

from 25 below zero to 50 below zero. * WHERE…Portions of east central, north central and northeast

Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Exposed

skin can develop frostbite quickly. Anyone spending time out doors

is at risk for hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Cover up and dress in layers to protect yourself from the wind and

cold.

A wind chill advisory for wind chills of -20 to -40 continues through the weekend and until 9 a.m. Monday from around Hinckley down through the Twin Cities metro area and through southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

259 AM CST Sat Dec 30 2017 …Dangerously cold wind chills through the weekend… .Wind chill values will range from 20 to 30 below zero during the

day and 30 to 40 below zero overnight. Given the prolonged period

of cold and windy weather, the wind chill warning and advisory

have been extended through Monday morning. Cover exposed skin and

dress in layers when outside during these kind of conditions. If

traveling, make sure you have warm clothes in your car and that

someone knows your travel plans. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect for areas west of a line from

Mora, to Buffalo, Mankato, and Blue Earth Minnesota. A Wind Chill

Advisory is in effect for areas east of this line which includes

the Twin Cities Metro area and west central Wisconsin. MNZ045-052-053-060>063-068>070-076>078-084-085-093-WIZ014>016-

023>028-301700-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WC.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-180101T1500Z/

Kanabec-Isanti-Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-

Scott-Dakota-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Waseca-Steele-Freeborn-Polk-

Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Chippewa-Eau Claire-

Including the cities of Mora, Cambridge, Center City,

Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Chaska, Shakopee,

Hastings, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, Waseca, Owatonna,

Albert Lea, Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls,

Prescott, Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire

259 AM CST Sat Dec 30 2017 …WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills

will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed

skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 40

below zero. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cover exposed skin and dress in layers

when outside during these kind of conditions. If traveling, make

sure you have warm clothes in your car and that someone knows

your travel plans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

Snow chance southwest Saturday evening

Most of Minnesota will have a snow-free weekend, but the southwest could see some light snow this Saturday evening and into the overnight hours.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Saturday evening/night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

Our lows and highs through Sunday

Low temperatures could drop to -30 or colder in parts of northwestern and north-central Minnesota late Saturday night and early Sunday:

Lows in the 20s below zero are expected in most of the remainder of Minnesota, with some teens below zero in the Twin Cities metro area and points to the southeast.

Highs on Sunday stay below zero statewide:

The Twin Cities metro are might peak at about 4 degrees below zero on Sunday.

Starting the New Year

Highs on New Year’s Day will rebound to around zero in much of central and southern Minnesota.

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be around 1 above zero on New Year’s Day, then around 12 on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

One forecast model shows that we could see 16 degrees in the Twin Cities on Friday, and some lower 20s next weekend.

20 degrees would feel nice!

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.