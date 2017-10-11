Sun today, weekend showers. Fall color peak approaches

The maple tree outside the Weather Lab screams fall this week.

Most of us will see the sun again today across Minnesota. Scattered showers return as we head toward the weekend.

Best days of the week

Today and tomorrow will be the sunniest days this week. Get out there and enjoy. Cooler temps in the 50s return this weekend.

Weekend showers

The timing could be better. A few showers skate by Friday, but the more focused rains arrive late Saturday and linger into Sunday. A few renegade snowflakes may fly in northeast Minnesota Sunday.

Milder again next week

The jest stream waffles overhead in the next two weeks. That should bring alternating cool shots and warm spells.

NOAA picks up on the longer term trend for warmer than average temps overall as we move deeper into October.

More days in the 60s appear likely in the next 1-2 weeks. A shot at 70-degrees is not out of the question just yet.

Fall color peak approaching

Fall colors are peaking in central Minnesota now. Colors are fast approaching the elusive peak in the Twin Cities.