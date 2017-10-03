Sun returns, fall colors busting out

The sun came out today across much of Minnesota. Bright blue October sky? A welcome sight for many after a dreary start this week.

Nitrogen enhanced downpours have transformed our landscape to shades of Shire green. A free fall watering and fertilizing courtesy of lightning and nature.

Two months’ worth of rain

Maple Lake west of the Twin Cities came in with 4.8″ rainfall today. That’s a full two months’ worth of rain compared to the October average rainfall of 2.43″ at MSP Airport. A brightly colored sash of heavy rain decorates Minnesota’s weather map from southwest to northeast.

How much rain has fallen since Saturday? Rainfall map from past 3 days, showing widespread 2+" with some areas up to 6". #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/0SYoNsXAXD — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 3, 2017

Dry for now

High pressure builds across Minnesota Wednesday bringing more welcome sunshine. The next shower maker pushes in later Thursday into Friday. I’m just your humble weather messenger.

Temperatures feel a good deal more like October over the next week.

Fall colors bursting

I’ve noticed a rapid acceleration in fall color int he Twin Cities over the past few days. Parts of northern Minnesota may be just past the elusive “peak color.” Most of the state is showing great colors now. Here’s the latest update from the Minnesota DNR.

Pinions in distress

I became a big fan of the Pinion Pine during my 9 years in the desert southwest. They’re tough trees, but even small shifts in these climate sensitive zones can cause big changes.