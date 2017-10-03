Sun returns, fall colors busting out

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Oct 3, 2017
The sun came out today across much of Minnesota. Bright blue October sky? A welcome sight for many after a dreary start this week.

Sunshine and blue sky in the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon. Image: Paul Huttner/MPR News

Nitrogen enhanced downpours have transformed our landscape to shades of Shire green. A free fall watering and fertilizing courtesy of lightning and nature.

Two months’ worth of rain

Maple Lake west of the Twin Cities came in with 4.8″ rainfall today. That’s a full two months’ worth of rain compared to the October average rainfall of 2.43″ at MSP Airport. A brightly colored sash of heavy rain decorates Minnesota’s weather map from southwest to northeast.

Dry for now

High pressure builds across Minnesota Wednesday bringing more welcome sunshine. The next shower maker pushes in later Thursday into Friday. I’m just your humble weather messenger.

NOAA GFS model through Friday afternoon via tropical tidbits.

Temperatures feel a good deal more like October over the next week.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Fall colors bursting

I’ve noticed a rapid acceleration in fall color int he Twin Cities over the past few days. Parts of northern Minnesota may be just past the elusive “peak color.” Most of the state is showing great colors now. Here’s the latest update from the Minnesota DNR.

Minnesota DNR

Pinions in distress

I became a big fan of the Pinion Pine during my 9 years in the desert southwest. They’re tough trees, but even small shifts in these climate sensitive zones can cause big changes.