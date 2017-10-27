Snow: Storm delivers as expected. November chill levels through next week

The season’s first significant winter storm has delivered about as expected.

The heaviest snowfall totals blanket northern Minnesota, as expected. I’m seeing multiple reports of between 5 and 10 inches up north.

Lighter snow south

Lighter snowfall totals are pouring in from the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. Most towns are getting anywhere from a slushy coating on lawns to as much as 2 inches in some spots.

Roads around the Twin Cities are mostly wet, with some snow on grassy areas.

This clever biker captures Friday’s commutes nicely.

November chill into next week

The calendar turns Wednesday. After a very warm October so far, November chill has arrived early this year. Highs in the 40s and sub-freezing lows make the last days of October feel more like mid-November.

Wintry temperature here to stay?

The cold weather may be here to stay this fall. Right now, I don’t see any big warmup in sight. The upper air maps suggest continued cold air delivery from our friends in Canada into mid-November.

Below-average temperatures should persist into the first 10 days of October.

It could be an early winter this year if current trends persist.