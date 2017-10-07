Showers taper off Saturday afternoon; plenty of Sunday sunshine

We sure don’t need any more rain right now!
Take heart, our weather will improve as we go through the weekend.
Our Saturday morning showers are expected to shift eastward early Saturday afternoon.
Showers and an isolated thunderstorm could linger over parts of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until late Saturday afternoon.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday through Saturday evening:
The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.
Temperature trends
Minnesota highs will be mostly in the 60s Saturday afternoon, with a few spots in the southwest possibly reaching the lower 70s.
On Sunday, far northern Minnesota will top out in the 50s, with mostly 60s central and south:
Monday will feature a lot of 50s, with a few lower 60s southeast:
Chilly low temps are expected late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with most spots in the 30s:
Looking ahead, Twin Cities highs are expected to be in the upper 50s Tuesday, then back to the 60s Wednesday through Friday.
Hurricane Nate
According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Nate was centered 180 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River Saturday morning.
Maximum sustained winds were 90 mph.
Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall Saturday night along the central Gulf Coast, and hurricane warnings are in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border.
The hurricane warning includes New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.
Here’s Hurricane Nate’s projected path, from the NHC:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida, and for the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.
Here’s the National Hurricane Center’s Saturday morning advisory on Nate:
BULLETIN
Hurricane Nate Advisory Number 13
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162017
1000 AM CDT Sat Oct 07 2017
…NATE STRENGTHENING AND NOW EXPECTED TO BE A CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE
AT LANDFALL ON THE CENTRAL GULF COAST…
…NEW TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF THE FLORIDA
PANHANDLE…
SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT…1500 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————–
LOCATION…26.6N 88.4W
ABOUT 180 MI…285 KM SSE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER
ABOUT 265 MI…425 KM S OF BILOXI MISSISSIPPI
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…90 MPH…150 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 340 DEGREES AT 26 MPH…43 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…984 MB…29.06 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect east of the
Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
* Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border
* Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…
* Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida
* Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Lake Maurepas
* West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana
* East of the Alabama/Florida border to Indian Pass Florida
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* Lake Maurepas
* East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County
Line
* West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…
* East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected
somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24
hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to
completion.
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,
during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a
depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons
located within these areas should take all necessary actions to
protect life and property from rising water and the potential for
other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other
instructions from local officials.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area.
For storm information specific to your area in the United
States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please
monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service
forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside
the United States, please monitor products issued by your national
meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
——————————
At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Nate was located
near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 88.4 West. Nate is moving
rapidly toward the north-northwest near 26 mph (43 km/h), and this
general motion is expected to continue through this evening. A turn
toward the north is forecast tonight, followed by a turn toward the
northeast. On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move
across the northern Gulf of Mexico today and will make landfall
along the central U.S. Gulf Coast tonight.
Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft
indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph
(150 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected
before landfall, and Nate is forecast to be a category 2 hurricane
on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale when the center reaches
the Gulf Coast.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km),
primarily to the east of the center and tropical-storm-force winds
extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).
The minimum central pressure estimated from the Hurricane Hunter
aircraft data is 984 mb (29.06 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
WIND: Along the northern Gulf Coast, hurricane conditions are
expected in the hurricane warning area this evening and tonight,
with tropical storm conditions expected to begin during the next
several hours. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the
tropical storm warning area tonight and Sunday. Hurricane
conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area tonight and
tropical storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch
area tonight and Sunday.
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide
will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising
waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to
reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at
the time of high tide…
Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Mississippi/Alabama border…7
to 11 ft
Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border, including
Mobile Bay…6 to 9 ft
Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River…4 to
6 ft
Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line…4 to 6
ft
Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Florida…2 to 4 ft
Indian Pass to Crystal River, Florida…1 to 3 ft
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to
the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be
accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related
flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal
cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information
specific to your area, please see products issued by your local
National Weather Service forecast office.
RAINFALL: Nate is expected to produce the following rain
accumulations through Monday:
Western Cuba: 2 to 4 inches, max 6 inches.
Cayman Islands: 1 to 3 inches.
East of the Mississippi River from the central Gulf Coast into the
Deep South, eastern Tennessee Valley, and southern Appalachians:
3 to 6 inches, max 10 inches.
Across the Ohio Valley into the central Appalachians:
2 to 4 inches, max 6 inches.
TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes will be possible beginning late
this afternoon over parts of the central Gulf Coast region.
SURF: Swells generated by Nate will affect land areas around the
Gulf of Mexico during the next day or so. These swells are likely
to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please
consult products from your local weather office.
NEXT ADVISORY
————-
Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT.
Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.
Local rainfall amounts
Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin saw generous 24 hour rainfall amounts from Friday morning into Saturday morning.
A listing of rainfall totals, courtesy of the Twin Cities NWS office:
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
857 AM CDT Sat Oct 7 2017
…24 Hour Rainfall Reports…
Across parts of Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
Elk Mound 4SE 3.00 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Bricelyn 2.34 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP
Bloomer 2.26 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP
Sogn 2.18 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Owatonna 2.17 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP
Cannon Falls 2S 2.13 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Colfax 7ESE 2.12 in 0838 AM 10/07 CWOP
Albert Lea 2.07 in 0715 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Gordonsville 2.07 in 0800 AM 10/07 GOES
Owatonna 2.05 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Nerstrand 4E 2.05 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Cornell 4W 2.03 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Red Wing 2S 2.00 in 0830 AM 10/07 CWOP
Faribault 1.98 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP
Eau Claire 1S 1.95 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP
Ladysmith 2SW 1.93 in 0805 AM 10/07 RAWS
Wells 3ESE 1.86 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Fairmont 1.86 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Elk Mound 1ENE 1.84 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Morristown 2SW 1.82 in 0707 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Frontenac 1.82 in 0745 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Dennison 6E 1.81 in 0715 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Rapidan 1.80 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
Winnebago 1.80 in 0845 AM 10/07 GOES
Sterling Center 1.79 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
Roscoe CR27 Alert Gage 1.78 in 0820 AM 10/07 ALERT
Wissota 1.78 in 0600 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Easton 3SSE 1.76 in 0837 AM 10/07 CWOP
Altoona 1.75 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Red Wing 1.75 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP
Eau Claire 3SSW 1.74 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Morristown 1.74 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
Vasa 5NNE 1.73 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Eau Claire 2SSW 1.72 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
Red Wing (L/D 3) 1.72 in 0600 AM 10/07 COOP
Lake City 2NW 1.71 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Dennison 1.70 in 0738 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Red Wing 3SE 1.70 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Jim Falls 3NW 1.69 in 0630 AM 10/07 COOP
Beauford 1.69 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
Winnebago 1.68 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP
Stockholm 1S 1.67 in 0815 AM 10/07 USARMY-COE
Sheldon 1.64 in 0800 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Northfield 1NNW 1.64 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Minneola Alert Gage 1.61 in 0845 AM 10/07 ALERT
Blue Earth 1.60 in 0845 AM 10/07 GOES
4 SE Mankato 1.58 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Menomonie AP 1.58 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS
Glenwood City 5WNW 1.58 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Bruce 6NNE 1.57 in 0834 AM 10/07 CWOP
Waseca 1NNE 1.56 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Northfield 2NE 1.55 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Mankato 4E 1.55 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Chetek 2SE 1.54 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Minnesota Lake 1.54 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
Eau Claire AP 1.53 in 0656 AM 10/07 ASOS
Northfield 1.53 in 0830 AM 10/07 UCOOP
St. Clair 1.53 in 0845 AM 10/07 HADS
Blue Earth 1.52 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Eau Claire-Dells Dam 1.52 in 0800 AM 10/07 GOES
Wanamingo 3SSE 1.50 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Blue Earth 1S 1.50 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP
Eau Claire 3W 1.50 in 0810 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Ladysmith 2WNW 1.49 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Veseli 2E 1.48 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Miesville 2WSW 1.48 in 0640 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Durand 1.43 in 0745 AM 10/07 USARMY-COE
Lonsdale 7SSE 1.43 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Eau Claire 1.42 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
Eau Claire 2W 1.41 in 0730 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Wanamingo 1.38 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Rapidan 1.36 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
Boyceville 3NNE 1.36 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Blue Earth 1.36 in 0845 AM 10/07 GOES
El Paso 1NW 1.35 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Mankato 1ESE 1.32 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
River Falls 1SW 1.31 in 0720 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Zumbrota 1.31 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
Wheeler 1.30 in 0715 AM 10/07 COOP
Northfield 2WNW 1.28 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP
St. James 1.28 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Roberts 1.26 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP
Augusta 1NW 1.26 in 0805 AM 10/07 RAWS
Spring Valley 1SSW 1.25 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP
Altoona 1E 1.24 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP
Farmington (CWSU) 1.22 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Dallas 4E 1.20 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Lakeville 2NNE 1.14 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Coates 2SW 1.13 in 0815 AM 10/07 HADS
Apple Valley 3ESE 1.12 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Garden City 2W 1.12 in 0830 AM 10/07 USGS
Farmington 2ESE 1.12 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
St. Peter 6SW 1.10 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
Baldwin 1.10 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP
Apple Valley 3SSE 1.09 in 0715 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Mankato AP 1.08 in 0656 AM 10/07 AWOS
Chetek AP 1.08 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS
La Salle 5SE 1.07 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Veseli 1W 1.07 in 0500 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
New Prague 1.07 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Montgomery 3E 1.07 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Fairmont AP 1.07 in 0656 AM 10/07 AWOS
Hastings 1WSW 1.06 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
New Prague 1.05 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Tony AP 1.05 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS
Montgomery 3ENE 1.03 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Hastings (L/D 2) 1.02 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP
Apple Valley 2E 1.01 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Inver Grove Hgts 1WSW 1.01 in 0730 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Lakeville 2NE 1.00 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP
Elko 0.98 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Spring Valley 0.95 in 0630 AM 10/07 USARMY-COE
Inver Grove Hgts 1ENE 0.95 in 0758 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Madelia 0.94 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Prior Lake 0.94 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP
Lakeville 2WSW 0.94 in 0750 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Cottage Grove 1ESE 0.92 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
Searles 5SE 0.90 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP
Eagan 2ESE 0.89 in 0645 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Sveadahl 5NNW 0.88 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Northfield 0.88 in 0834 AM 10/07 CWOP
Springfield 0.87 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Burnsville 2SSW 0.86 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
River Falls 2 NNW 0.86 in 0825 AM 10/07 CWOP
Jordan 0.84 in 0845 AM 10/07 GOES
Cottage Grove 0.82 in 0839 AM 10/07 CWOP
Skyline 1ENE 0.82 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Leavenworth 0.82 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
Cobden 0.81 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
New Ulm 3SE 0.80 in 0556 AM 10/07 COOP
New Richmond AP 0.79 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS
South St. Paul AP 0.79 in 0653 AM 10/07 AWOS
Springfield 1NW 0.79 in 0838 AM 10/07 CWOP
St. Paul Dwtn AP 0.76 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS
North St Paul 1NNW 0.76 in 0730 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Big Lake 2SSE 0.75 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP
Brownton 0.75 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Lake St. Croix Beach 0.74 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP
Stillwater 1NE 0.74 in 0751 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Shakopee 1NW 0.74 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP
Lamberton 0.74 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Silver Lake 1NNW 0.73 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
St. Francis 4E 0.73 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Woodbury 0.73 in 0822 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Woodbury 2S 0.73 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP
Woodbury 0.73 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Savage 0.73 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP
Clayton 3ENE 0.72 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Monticello 4WNW 0.72 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Carver 3S 0.72 in 0749 AM 10/07 RAWS
Cambridge 0.72 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP
Hutchinson 0.71 in 0745 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Cambridge 3N 0.70 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Eagan 2ESE 0.70 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
Bloomington 1 ESE 0.70 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Glencoe 3WSW 0.70 in 0816 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
French Lake 0.68 in 0838 AM 10/07 CWOP
Stillwater 0.68 in 0730 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Rogers 3NE 0.68 in 0834 AM 10/07 CWOP
Woodbury 0.67 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Falcon Hgts 0.66 in 0815 AM 10/07 HADS
Orrock 3SE 0.65 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS
Stillwater 1W 0.65 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Bird Island 7SSE 0.65 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Hugo 2WSW 0.65 in 0838 AM 10/07 CWOP
Zimmerman 0.64 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
Hutchinson 1 SSE 0.64 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Hutchinson AP 0.64 in 0654 AM 10/07 AWOS
Maple Lake 2SSW 0.63 in 0837 AM 10/07 CWOP
Jordan 6E 0.62 in 0830 AM 10/07 CWOP
Waconia 0.62 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Wabasso 3E 0.62 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Harris 5 WNW 0.61 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Eden Prairie AP 0.60 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS
Loretto 2NW 0.60 in 0835 AM 10/07 CWOP
Orrock 2SE 0.59 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Prior Lake 2WSW 0.59 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP
Robbinsdale 0.59 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP
Chaska 2NW 0.58 in 0600 AM 10/07 COOP
Prior Lake 1W 0.58 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP
St. Francis 1S 0.58 in 0833 AM 10/07 CWOP
Edina 1SE 0.58 in 0735 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Prior Lake 1WSW 0.58 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Rockford 0.58 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Redwood Falls AP 0.57 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS
Edina 1SE 0.57 in 0718 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Rush City 3NE 0.57 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Long Lake 4SW 0.57 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Lakeville 1N 0.57 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP
Roseville 0.57 in 0830 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Richfield 2NNW 0.56 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Cokato 4NE 0.56 in 0745 AM 10/07 HADS
Ft. Snelling 0.56 in 0815 AM 10/07 USGS
Ramsey 2ESE 0.56 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP
Savage 2WNW 0.56 in 0830 AM 10/07 CWOP
Brooklyn Center 1E 0.55 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Lester Prairie 0.55 in 0845 AM 10/07 HADS
Scandia 3NNE 0.55 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP
Chanhassen (NWS) 0.55 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP
Hutchinson 5N 0.54 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Hopkins 1ESE 0.54 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Glencoe 3E 0.54 in 0830 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Elk River 1SSW 0.54 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP
Eden Prairie 3ESE 0.54 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
St. Louis Park 0.54 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Roseville 2ESE 0.54 in 0832 AM 10/07 CWOP
Princeton 1NE 0.54 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Victoria 1WSW 0.53 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP
Beaver Falls 0.53 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
St. Paul 1N 0.53 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Chanhassen 0.53 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Crow Rvr South Fork 0.53 in 0800 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Richfield 1NW 0.52 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Zimmerman 0.52 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Lucan 0.52 in 0545 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Victoria 2ENE 0.52 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
North St. Paul 0.52 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Clearwater 4SSE 0.51 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Rockford 0.51 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP
Chaska 0.51 in 0639 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Victoria 1WSW 0.51 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Rice Lake AP 0.51 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS
Arlington 0.51 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
Redwood Falls 0.51 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Santiago 0.50 in 0815 AM 10/07 GOES
Delano 0.50 in 0830 AM 10/07 HADS
Richfield 3NNE 0.50 in 0837 AM 10/07 CWOP
Chanhassen 2SW 0.50 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Roseville 2WNW 0.50 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Carver 1W 0.50 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
St. Paul 1SW 0.50 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Princeton 1WNW 0.50 in 0745 AM 10/07 HADS
Madelia 0.49 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP
Golden Valley 0.48 in 0722 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Minneapolis-St. Paul AP-MSP 0.48 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS
Anoka 1SE 0.48 in 0745 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
St. Bonifacius 4ENE 0.48 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP
Golden Valley 2WNW 0.48 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP
Victoria 0.47 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP
St. Bonifacius 2ENE 0.47 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Henderson 0.47 in 0830 AM 10/07 HADS
Minnetonka 0.47 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Coon Rapids 2ESE 0.47 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Lake Lillian 5SE 0.47 in 0630 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Richfield 2WSW 0.46 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP
Santiago 3E 0.46 in 0820 AM 10/07 RAWS
Cosmos 1E 0.46 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Litchfield 3S 0.45 in 0811 AM 10/07 RAWS
Chanhassen 1W 0.45 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Hugo 2WSW 0.45 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Bloomington 3W 0.45 in 0833 AM 10/07 CWOP
St. Louis Park 1E 0.45 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP
Milaca 0.45 in 0730 AM 10/07 COOP
Balsam Lake 4SE 0.44 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Mayer 0.44 in 0830 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Robbinsdale 0.44 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
New Hope 0.43 in 1030 PM 10/06 COOP
Plymouth 2ENE 0.43 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Sunrise 0.43 in 0745 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Crystal AP 0.42 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS
Minneapolis Dwtn 0.42 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP
Lake Minnetonka 1WSW 0.42 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP
Columbia Hgts 1S 0.42 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Ham Lake 2E 0.42 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Bock 3WNW 0.41 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Long Lake 0.41 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Clearwater 0.41 in 0845 AM 10/07 HADS
East Bethel 4 ENE 0.40 in 0530 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Columbia Heights 1WSW 0.39 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Watertown 0.37 in 0430 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Kimball 3N 0.37 in 0600 AM 10/07 COOP
Rush City AP 0.37 in 0654 AM 10/07 AWOS
Forest Lake 5NE 0.37 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP
Rogers 2NNE 0.36 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP
Dresser 2SSW 0.35 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Anoka 2SE 0.35 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
Wyoming 6WSW 0.35 in 0806 AM 10/07 RAWS
Foreston 1WNW 0.34 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP
White Bear Lake 0.34 in 0800 AM 10/07 GOES
Branch 8ENE 0.34 in 0831 AM 10/07 CWOP
Coon Rapids 2NE 0.34 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP
Grasston 0.34 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS
Clearwater 3W 0.33 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Coon Rapids 1NW 0.33 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP
Dassel 0.32 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Rockford 3W 0.31 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES
Wild River (State Pk) 0.30 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP
Chisago City 2ENE 0.30 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Osceola AP 0.29 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS
Plymouth 2WSW 0.29 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP
Center City 0.29 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Chisago City 4S 0.28 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP
Mora 0.27 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP
East Bethel 3NE 0.27 in 1200 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Maple Grove 2WNW 0.25 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Montevideo 1SW 0.25 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP
St. Cloud AP 0.25 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS
St. Cloud (SCSU) 0.25 in 0500 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Quamba 8NNW 0.25 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS
Mora 0.23 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS
Mora 1ENE 0.22 in 0808 AM 10/07 RAWS
Manannah 0.19 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES
Milaca 7NNW 0.17 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS
Sauk Rapids 4E 0.16 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP
Glencoe AP 0.13 in 0654 AM 10/07 AWOS
Granite Falls 0.11 in 0745 AM 10/07 UCOOP
Sartell 1SSE 0.10 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Eden Valley 3 WSW 0.10 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS
Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers
for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.
Fall colors
The most recent fall color report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows that you can see beautiful autumn hues in many parts of Minnesota:
A Wisconsin fall color report is also available.
