Showers taper off Saturday afternoon; plenty of Sunday sunshine

We sure don’t need any more rain right now!

Take heart, our weather will improve as we go through the weekend.

Our Saturday morning showers are expected to shift eastward early Saturday afternoon.

Showers and an isolated thunderstorm could linger over parts of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until late Saturday afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday through Saturday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Temperature trends

Minnesota highs will be mostly in the 60s Saturday afternoon, with a few spots in the southwest possibly reaching the lower 70s.

On Sunday, far northern Minnesota will top out in the 50s, with mostly 60s central and south:

Monday will feature a lot of 50s, with a few lower 60s southeast:

Chilly low temps are expected late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with most spots in the 30s:

Looking ahead, Twin Cities highs are expected to be in the upper 50s Tuesday, then back to the 60s Wednesday through Friday.

Hurricane Nate

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Nate was centered 180 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River Saturday morning.

Maximum sustained winds were 90 mph.

Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall Saturday night along the central Gulf Coast, and hurricane warnings are in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border.

The hurricane warning includes New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

Here’s Hurricane Nate’s projected path, from the NHC:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida, and for the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

Here’s the National Hurricane Center’s Saturday morning advisory on Nate:

BULLETIN

Hurricane Nate Advisory Number 13

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162017

1000 AM CDT Sat Oct 07 2017 …NATE STRENGTHENING AND NOW EXPECTED TO BE A CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE

AT LANDFALL ON THE CENTRAL GULF COAST…

…NEW TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF THE FLORIDA

PANHANDLE… SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…26.6N 88.4W

ABOUT 180 MI…285 KM SSE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 265 MI…425 KM S OF BILOXI MISSISSIPPI

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…90 MPH…150 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 340 DEGREES AT 26 MPH…43 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…984 MB…29.06 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect east of the

Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

* Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

* Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Lake Maurepas

* West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

* East of the Alabama/Florida border to Indian Pass Florida A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Lake Maurepas

* East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County

Line

* West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24

hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to

completion. A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a

depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area. For storm information specific to your area in the United

States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service

forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside

the United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service. DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Nate was located

near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 88.4 West. Nate is moving

rapidly toward the north-northwest near 26 mph (43 km/h), and this

general motion is expected to continue through this evening. A turn

toward the north is forecast tonight, followed by a turn toward the

northeast. On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move

across the northern Gulf of Mexico today and will make landfall

along the central U.S. Gulf Coast tonight. Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft

indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph

(150 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected

before landfall, and Nate is forecast to be a category 2 hurricane

on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale when the center reaches

the Gulf Coast. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km),

primarily to the east of the center and tropical-storm-force winds

extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). The minimum central pressure estimated from the Hurricane Hunter

aircraft data is 984 mb (29.06 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Along the northern Gulf Coast, hurricane conditions are

expected in the hurricane warning area this evening and tonight,

with tropical storm conditions expected to begin during the next

several hours. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the

tropical storm warning area tonight and Sunday. Hurricane

conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area tonight and

tropical storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch

area tonight and Sunday. STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide

will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising

waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to

reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at

the time of high tide… Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Mississippi/Alabama border…7

to 11 ft

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border, including

Mobile Bay…6 to 9 ft

Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River…4 to

6 ft

Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line…4 to 6

ft

Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Florida…2 to 4 ft

Indian Pass to Crystal River, Florida…1 to 3 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related

flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal

cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office. RAINFALL: Nate is expected to produce the following rain

accumulations through Monday: Western Cuba: 2 to 4 inches, max 6 inches.

Cayman Islands: 1 to 3 inches. East of the Mississippi River from the central Gulf Coast into the

Deep South, eastern Tennessee Valley, and southern Appalachians:

3 to 6 inches, max 10 inches. Across the Ohio Valley into the central Appalachians:

2 to 4 inches, max 6 inches. TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes will be possible beginning late

this afternoon over parts of the central Gulf Coast region. SURF: Swells generated by Nate will affect land areas around the

Gulf of Mexico during the next day or so. These swells are likely

to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please

consult products from your local weather office. NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.

Local rainfall amounts

Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin saw generous 24 hour rainfall amounts from Friday morning into Saturday morning.

A listing of rainfall totals, courtesy of the Twin Cities NWS office:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

857 AM CDT Sat Oct 7 2017 …24 Hour Rainfall Reports…

Across parts of Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Location Amount Time/Date Provider

Elk Mound 4SE 3.00 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Bricelyn 2.34 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP

Bloomer 2.26 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP

Sogn 2.18 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Owatonna 2.17 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP

Cannon Falls 2S 2.13 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Colfax 7ESE 2.12 in 0838 AM 10/07 CWOP

Albert Lea 2.07 in 0715 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Gordonsville 2.07 in 0800 AM 10/07 GOES

Owatonna 2.05 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Nerstrand 4E 2.05 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Cornell 4W 2.03 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Red Wing 2S 2.00 in 0830 AM 10/07 CWOP

Faribault 1.98 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP

Eau Claire 1S 1.95 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP

Ladysmith 2SW 1.93 in 0805 AM 10/07 RAWS

Wells 3ESE 1.86 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Fairmont 1.86 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Elk Mound 1ENE 1.84 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Morristown 2SW 1.82 in 0707 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Frontenac 1.82 in 0745 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Dennison 6E 1.81 in 0715 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Rapidan 1.80 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

Winnebago 1.80 in 0845 AM 10/07 GOES

Sterling Center 1.79 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

Roscoe CR27 Alert Gage 1.78 in 0820 AM 10/07 ALERT

Wissota 1.78 in 0600 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Easton 3SSE 1.76 in 0837 AM 10/07 CWOP

Altoona 1.75 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Red Wing 1.75 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP

Eau Claire 3SSW 1.74 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Morristown 1.74 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

Vasa 5NNE 1.73 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Eau Claire 2SSW 1.72 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

Red Wing (L/D 3) 1.72 in 0600 AM 10/07 COOP

Lake City 2NW 1.71 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Dennison 1.70 in 0738 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Red Wing 3SE 1.70 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Jim Falls 3NW 1.69 in 0630 AM 10/07 COOP

Beauford 1.69 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

Winnebago 1.68 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP

Stockholm 1S 1.67 in 0815 AM 10/07 USARMY-COE

Sheldon 1.64 in 0800 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Northfield 1NNW 1.64 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Minneola Alert Gage 1.61 in 0845 AM 10/07 ALERT

Blue Earth 1.60 in 0845 AM 10/07 GOES

4 SE Mankato 1.58 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Menomonie AP 1.58 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS

Glenwood City 5WNW 1.58 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Bruce 6NNE 1.57 in 0834 AM 10/07 CWOP

Waseca 1NNE 1.56 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Northfield 2NE 1.55 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Mankato 4E 1.55 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Chetek 2SE 1.54 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Minnesota Lake 1.54 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

Eau Claire AP 1.53 in 0656 AM 10/07 ASOS

Northfield 1.53 in 0830 AM 10/07 UCOOP

St. Clair 1.53 in 0845 AM 10/07 HADS

Blue Earth 1.52 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Eau Claire-Dells Dam 1.52 in 0800 AM 10/07 GOES

Wanamingo 3SSE 1.50 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Blue Earth 1S 1.50 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP

Eau Claire 3W 1.50 in 0810 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Ladysmith 2WNW 1.49 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Veseli 2E 1.48 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Miesville 2WSW 1.48 in 0640 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Durand 1.43 in 0745 AM 10/07 USARMY-COE

Lonsdale 7SSE 1.43 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Eau Claire 1.42 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

Eau Claire 2W 1.41 in 0730 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Wanamingo 1.38 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Rapidan 1.36 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

Boyceville 3NNE 1.36 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Blue Earth 1.36 in 0845 AM 10/07 GOES

El Paso 1NW 1.35 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Mankato 1ESE 1.32 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

River Falls 1SW 1.31 in 0720 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Zumbrota 1.31 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

Wheeler 1.30 in 0715 AM 10/07 COOP

Northfield 2WNW 1.28 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP

St. James 1.28 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Roberts 1.26 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP

Augusta 1NW 1.26 in 0805 AM 10/07 RAWS

Spring Valley 1SSW 1.25 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP

Altoona 1E 1.24 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP

Farmington (CWSU) 1.22 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Dallas 4E 1.20 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Lakeville 2NNE 1.14 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Coates 2SW 1.13 in 0815 AM 10/07 HADS

Apple Valley 3ESE 1.12 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Garden City 2W 1.12 in 0830 AM 10/07 USGS

Farmington 2ESE 1.12 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

St. Peter 6SW 1.10 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

Baldwin 1.10 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP

Apple Valley 3SSE 1.09 in 0715 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Mankato AP 1.08 in 0656 AM 10/07 AWOS

Chetek AP 1.08 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS

La Salle 5SE 1.07 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Veseli 1W 1.07 in 0500 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

New Prague 1.07 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Montgomery 3E 1.07 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Fairmont AP 1.07 in 0656 AM 10/07 AWOS

Hastings 1WSW 1.06 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

New Prague 1.05 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Tony AP 1.05 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS

Montgomery 3ENE 1.03 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Hastings (L/D 2) 1.02 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP

Apple Valley 2E 1.01 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Inver Grove Hgts 1WSW 1.01 in 0730 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Lakeville 2NE 1.00 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP

Elko 0.98 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Spring Valley 0.95 in 0630 AM 10/07 USARMY-COE

Inver Grove Hgts 1ENE 0.95 in 0758 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Madelia 0.94 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Prior Lake 0.94 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP

Lakeville 2WSW 0.94 in 0750 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Cottage Grove 1ESE 0.92 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

Searles 5SE 0.90 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP

Eagan 2ESE 0.89 in 0645 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Sveadahl 5NNW 0.88 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Northfield 0.88 in 0834 AM 10/07 CWOP

Springfield 0.87 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Burnsville 2SSW 0.86 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

River Falls 2 NNW 0.86 in 0825 AM 10/07 CWOP

Jordan 0.84 in 0845 AM 10/07 GOES

Cottage Grove 0.82 in 0839 AM 10/07 CWOP

Skyline 1ENE 0.82 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Leavenworth 0.82 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

Cobden 0.81 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

New Ulm 3SE 0.80 in 0556 AM 10/07 COOP

New Richmond AP 0.79 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS

South St. Paul AP 0.79 in 0653 AM 10/07 AWOS

Springfield 1NW 0.79 in 0838 AM 10/07 CWOP

St. Paul Dwtn AP 0.76 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS

North St Paul 1NNW 0.76 in 0730 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Big Lake 2SSE 0.75 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP

Brownton 0.75 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Lake St. Croix Beach 0.74 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP

Stillwater 1NE 0.74 in 0751 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Shakopee 1NW 0.74 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP

Lamberton 0.74 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Silver Lake 1NNW 0.73 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

St. Francis 4E 0.73 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Woodbury 0.73 in 0822 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Woodbury 2S 0.73 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP

Woodbury 0.73 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Savage 0.73 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP

Clayton 3ENE 0.72 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Monticello 4WNW 0.72 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Carver 3S 0.72 in 0749 AM 10/07 RAWS

Cambridge 0.72 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP

Hutchinson 0.71 in 0745 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Cambridge 3N 0.70 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Eagan 2ESE 0.70 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

Bloomington 1 ESE 0.70 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Glencoe 3WSW 0.70 in 0816 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

French Lake 0.68 in 0838 AM 10/07 CWOP

Stillwater 0.68 in 0730 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Rogers 3NE 0.68 in 0834 AM 10/07 CWOP

Woodbury 0.67 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Falcon Hgts 0.66 in 0815 AM 10/07 HADS

Orrock 3SE 0.65 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS

Stillwater 1W 0.65 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Bird Island 7SSE 0.65 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Hugo 2WSW 0.65 in 0838 AM 10/07 CWOP

Zimmerman 0.64 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

Hutchinson 1 SSE 0.64 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Hutchinson AP 0.64 in 0654 AM 10/07 AWOS

Maple Lake 2SSW 0.63 in 0837 AM 10/07 CWOP

Jordan 6E 0.62 in 0830 AM 10/07 CWOP

Waconia 0.62 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Wabasso 3E 0.62 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Harris 5 WNW 0.61 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Eden Prairie AP 0.60 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS

Loretto 2NW 0.60 in 0835 AM 10/07 CWOP

Orrock 2SE 0.59 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Prior Lake 2WSW 0.59 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP

Robbinsdale 0.59 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP

Chaska 2NW 0.58 in 0600 AM 10/07 COOP

Prior Lake 1W 0.58 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP

St. Francis 1S 0.58 in 0833 AM 10/07 CWOP

Edina 1SE 0.58 in 0735 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Prior Lake 1WSW 0.58 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Rockford 0.58 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Redwood Falls AP 0.57 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS

Edina 1SE 0.57 in 0718 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Rush City 3NE 0.57 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Long Lake 4SW 0.57 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Lakeville 1N 0.57 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP

Roseville 0.57 in 0830 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Richfield 2NNW 0.56 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Cokato 4NE 0.56 in 0745 AM 10/07 HADS

Ft. Snelling 0.56 in 0815 AM 10/07 USGS

Ramsey 2ESE 0.56 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP

Savage 2WNW 0.56 in 0830 AM 10/07 CWOP

Brooklyn Center 1E 0.55 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Lester Prairie 0.55 in 0845 AM 10/07 HADS

Scandia 3NNE 0.55 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP

Chanhassen (NWS) 0.55 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP

Hutchinson 5N 0.54 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Hopkins 1ESE 0.54 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Glencoe 3E 0.54 in 0830 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Elk River 1SSW 0.54 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP

Eden Prairie 3ESE 0.54 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

St. Louis Park 0.54 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Roseville 2ESE 0.54 in 0832 AM 10/07 CWOP

Princeton 1NE 0.54 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Victoria 1WSW 0.53 in 0836 AM 10/07 CWOP

Beaver Falls 0.53 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

St. Paul 1N 0.53 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Chanhassen 0.53 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Crow Rvr South Fork 0.53 in 0800 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Richfield 1NW 0.52 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Zimmerman 0.52 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Lucan 0.52 in 0545 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Victoria 2ENE 0.52 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

North St. Paul 0.52 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Clearwater 4SSE 0.51 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Rockford 0.51 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP

Chaska 0.51 in 0639 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Victoria 1WSW 0.51 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Rice Lake AP 0.51 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS

Arlington 0.51 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

Redwood Falls 0.51 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Santiago 0.50 in 0815 AM 10/07 GOES

Delano 0.50 in 0830 AM 10/07 HADS

Richfield 3NNE 0.50 in 0837 AM 10/07 CWOP

Chanhassen 2SW 0.50 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Roseville 2WNW 0.50 in 0600 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Carver 1W 0.50 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

St. Paul 1SW 0.50 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Princeton 1WNW 0.50 in 0745 AM 10/07 HADS

Madelia 0.49 in 0842 AM 10/07 CWOP

Golden Valley 0.48 in 0722 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Minneapolis-St. Paul AP-MSP 0.48 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS

Anoka 1SE 0.48 in 0745 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

St. Bonifacius 4ENE 0.48 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP

Golden Valley 2WNW 0.48 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP

Victoria 0.47 in 0700 AM 10/07 UCOOP

St. Bonifacius 2ENE 0.47 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Henderson 0.47 in 0830 AM 10/07 HADS

Minnetonka 0.47 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Coon Rapids 2ESE 0.47 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Lake Lillian 5SE 0.47 in 0630 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Richfield 2WSW 0.46 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP

Santiago 3E 0.46 in 0820 AM 10/07 RAWS

Cosmos 1E 0.46 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Litchfield 3S 0.45 in 0811 AM 10/07 RAWS

Chanhassen 1W 0.45 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Hugo 2WSW 0.45 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Bloomington 3W 0.45 in 0833 AM 10/07 CWOP

St. Louis Park 1E 0.45 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP

Milaca 0.45 in 0730 AM 10/07 COOP

Balsam Lake 4SE 0.44 in 0800 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Mayer 0.44 in 0830 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Robbinsdale 0.44 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

New Hope 0.43 in 1030 PM 10/06 COOP

Plymouth 2ENE 0.43 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Sunrise 0.43 in 0745 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Crystal AP 0.42 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS

Minneapolis Dwtn 0.42 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP

Lake Minnetonka 1WSW 0.42 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP

Columbia Hgts 1S 0.42 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Ham Lake 2E 0.42 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Bock 3WNW 0.41 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Long Lake 0.41 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Clearwater 0.41 in 0845 AM 10/07 HADS

East Bethel 4 ENE 0.40 in 0530 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Columbia Heights 1WSW 0.39 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Watertown 0.37 in 0430 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Kimball 3N 0.37 in 0600 AM 10/07 COOP

Rush City AP 0.37 in 0654 AM 10/07 AWOS

Forest Lake 5NE 0.37 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP

Rogers 2NNE 0.36 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP

Dresser 2SSW 0.35 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Anoka 2SE 0.35 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

Wyoming 6WSW 0.35 in 0806 AM 10/07 RAWS

Foreston 1WNW 0.34 in 0843 AM 10/07 CWOP

White Bear Lake 0.34 in 0800 AM 10/07 GOES

Branch 8ENE 0.34 in 0831 AM 10/07 CWOP

Coon Rapids 2NE 0.34 in 0845 AM 10/07 CWOP

Grasston 0.34 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS

Clearwater 3W 0.33 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Coon Rapids 1NW 0.33 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP

Dassel 0.32 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Rockford 3W 0.31 in 0745 AM 10/07 GOES

Wild River (State Pk) 0.30 in 0800 AM 10/07 COOP

Chisago City 2ENE 0.30 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Osceola AP 0.29 in 0655 AM 10/07 AWOS

Plymouth 2WSW 0.29 in 0844 AM 10/07 CWOP

Center City 0.29 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Chisago City 4S 0.28 in 0840 AM 10/07 CWOP

Mora 0.27 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP

East Bethel 3NE 0.27 in 1200 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Maple Grove 2WNW 0.25 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Montevideo 1SW 0.25 in 0700 AM 10/07 COOP

St. Cloud AP 0.25 in 0653 AM 10/07 ASOS

St. Cloud (SCSU) 0.25 in 0500 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Quamba 8NNW 0.25 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS

Mora 0.23 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS

Mora 1ENE 0.22 in 0808 AM 10/07 RAWS

Manannah 0.19 in 0830 AM 10/07 GOES

Milaca 7NNW 0.17 in 0800 AM 10/07 HADS

Sauk Rapids 4E 0.16 in 0841 AM 10/07 CWOP

Glencoe AP 0.13 in 0654 AM 10/07 AWOS

Granite Falls 0.11 in 0745 AM 10/07 UCOOP

Sartell 1SSE 0.10 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS

Eden Valley 3 WSW 0.10 in 0700 AM 10/07 COCORAHS Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying

equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers

for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

Fall colors

The most recent fall color report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows that you can see beautiful autumn hues in many parts of Minnesota:

A Wisconsin fall color report is also available.

Party time!

We hope that you can join us for Minnesota Public Radio’s 50th Anniversary Block Party in downtown St. Paul this Saturday afternoon and evening.

It’s all free, and the party starts at 3 p.m.:

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.