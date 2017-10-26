Season’s first wintery storm strikes

And so it begins.

The calendar says October. The weather maps scream winter. Our first significant winter weather event of the season has arrives. Wind-driven snow and near blizzard conditions are already lashing northern Minnesota. It’s a scene straight out of the movie Fargo.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories cover most of Minnesota into Friday. Here’s the big picture view up north from the Duluth NWS office.

Snow sags south

Snow progresses south as the low pressure center works south into Friday morning.

This is the latest timing of snow tonight. Purple counties are under Winter Weather Advisories, tan are Wind Advisories. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/eyCGTLHx0W — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 26, 2017

Here’s NOAA’s GFS model. It has finally come around to the notion of rain mixing in for the Twin Cities early Friday morning. In fact the rain snow line could set up right in the Twin Cities for Friday morning’s rush hour. Rain should quickly change to snow from west to east as the morning wears on.

NOAA’s NAM 12 km resolution model seems to have a good handle on the general snowfall zone, with embedded bands of heavier snow.

Twin Cities: Slushy coating for most

The Twin Cities could see another snowfall gradient with this one. I still think a snowy coating east, with the potential for 1″ to 3″ on west metro lawns and fields. Throw in some wind and our first wintry weather system will get your attention.

Chilly end to October

November arrives next week. November weather is already here.

Enjoy our first shot of wintry weather.

NWS staff shortages

This is turning into a growing story that may affect all Americans soon. Keep an eye on NOAA budget and staffing.