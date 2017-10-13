Rain arrives Saturday, Indian summer next week

We’ve arrived.

The elusive (and largely subjective) fall color peak is here in much of Minnesota.

Personally, I like a little summer remnant green mixed in with vibrant shades of red, orange, yellow, and gold. Toss in a deep blue autumn sky and you have my fall color happy place. Giant maple trees around the metro glow with traffic stopping color bursts now. I found this color montage near the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Peak color

New England usually gets the national press as the fall color capital of America. But I’ll put our Minnesota fall color show up against any place. Colors have really burst in the Twin Cities this week. We’re at or near peak color now across central and southern Minnesota.

Leaf Peeper Alert: Fall color peaking now in Twin Cities and most of southern half of Minnesota! Good colors linger into next week. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/9yQKfJRltf — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) October 13, 2017

Saturday rain

We’ve been blessed with sun and bright blue skies both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Friday night lights looks perfect for prep football.

We may see some sun Saturday morning. The next weather system pushes clouds and rain into Minnesota by midday Saturday. Bring the rain gear to the Gopher football game Saturday night. The rain pushes out in time for a chilly, breezy tailgating for the Vikings game Sunday.

Adapt. Persevere. Celebrate. That’s what we do in Minnesota. Stoically, of course.

Here’s the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System take on the weekend system.

Mostly light fall showers

Most of the weekend rain should be on the light to moderate side. Overall rainfall totals should stay under one-half inch for most of Minnesota. Heavier rains favor Iowa and southern Wisconsin. A few flakes may fly in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning.

Here’s NOAA’s North American Mesoscale Forecast System model rainfall output.

Indian summer next week

On Thursday, I posed the question asking if Indian summer deserves a better name? Your comments are astute as usual. Minnesotans are finely tuned on all things weather and climate.

I like the notion that the term Indian summer can be thought of as an honoring of those who thrived in this harsh climate long before many of our ancestors arrived. I also love the Native American moon names. Very descriptive and beautiful. So for now, I’m inclined to keep using the term. I’ll think of it as an honoring of the weather wisdom of those Native Americans who have come before us, and who still live with us today.

Next week should meet any reasonable definition for Indian summer. Sunny skies and temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average work for me.

The Twin Cities average high is 57 next Wednesday. Temperatures will push the 70-degree mark by the middle of next week across most of southern Minnesota.

Wind returns to California fire zone

It’s going to be another active fire night in northern California. Red flag warning are up, again.

Winds kick up again in #NorthBayFires zone tonight into Saturday. Another challenging day ahead via @NWSBayArea . #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/PoO4tTbKpS — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) October 13, 2017

The level of devastating wildfire in northern California is hard to comprehend. This drone video of a postman delivering mail to mailboxes standing outside incinerated homes is ghostly. Neither rain. Nor snow. Nor apocalyptic wildfires.

With 3,500 structures torched, officials are still finding bodies in the ash. My sense is the death toll may go much higher. The intersection of fire weather, climate change, and the urban-wildland interface is an increasingly dangerous place to live these days.

Death toll in California wildfires reaches historically grim heights https://t.co/OCPmgthNqg — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 13, 2017

In the Arizona desert, surprise visitors are often welcomed by saying, “You’re as welcome as rain!” That’s considered a compliment in a desert climate.

I’m not complaining about a rainy Saturday in Minnesota.