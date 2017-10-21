Periods of rain Saturday; bright and cooler Sunday

We topped out at 78 degrees Friday afternoon at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

It could be several months before we see another official high temp of 78 or warmer in the Twin Cities.

I don’t see us reaching 78 degrees in the metro area the rest of this month, and the warmest November high temp that I could find in official Twin Cities weather records is 77 degrees.

I hope that you were able to enjoy the summery winds of Friday afternoon!

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota should see Saturday highs in the 60s, with a few spots in the south possibly touching 70.

On Sunday, highs in the 50s are expected over about the northern third of Minnesota, with lower 60s central and south:

50s are expected over northern and central Minnesota on Monday, with some lower 60s south:

Twin Cities highs are expected to be in the 50s Tuesday through Friday of next week.

Rain at times

Rain and thunder greeted many of us Saturday morning in the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota.

Most of Minnesota will see periods of rain, with the chance of thunderstorms, this Saturday and Saturday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday and Saturday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

It’ll probably rain in some areas where little or no rain is indicated on the simulated radar loop, but the general rain pattern is illustrated.

Severe weather outlook

Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather in southeastern Minnesota Saturday and Saturday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

The southeastern part of the Twin Cities metro area and part of western Wisconsin are in SPC’s marginal risk category Saturday and Saturday night.

Marginal risk indicates that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Fall color update

I’m saw some great fall color in my travels around the Twin Cities metro area on Friday.

There’s also some excellent fall color in some other parts of Minnesota.

Here’s the most recent fall color report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

All deciduous trees are included in the fall color report, not just maples.

A Wisconsin fall color report is also available.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday