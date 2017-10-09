Much cooler today; frosty tonight

Sunday was quite a delight. October is a great month to have warmer-than-normal temperatures, and we did just that with a high of 72 in the Twin Cities yesterday.

Then that pesky cold front slid through and switched the wind direction around to the northwest.

Much cooler today

Today we will be on the chilly back side of the front. That means much cooler high temperatures this afternoon ranging from just the low 40s in the far north to the low 60s in southeastern Minnesota. The Twin Cities should have a high around 58. Increasing clouds from the west and a bit of a gusty wind will provide even more of a contrast to yesterday’s balminess.

Former Hurricane Nate is now a post-tropical cyclone, basically a mid-latitude low pressure system, centered over Ohio early this morning. Virtually all of the rain from this storm has been falling to the right of its track and is spreading into the mid-Atlantic States and the Northeast this morning.

Frost and freeze tonight

A chilly air mass from Canada, clearing skies and diminishing winds tonight will generate our coldest temperatures so far this autumn. By tomorrow morning, low temperatures ranging from the low 20s in the north to the upper 30s in the southeast will bring an end to the growing season for most of the state except the southeast corner.

A frost advisory, meaning that widespread frost is likely, has been posted for tonight for the Twin Cities metro area, south central and southwestern Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. Technically, these are issued when temperatures are forecast to drop to 33 to 36 degrees with light winds. Long wave radiation from objects, such as petunias, causes their temperature to drop to freezing even with an air temperature above freezing. The Twin Cities should have a low of about 36 but many suburbs are likely to be cooler.

A more-serious freeze warning, meaning that widespread low temperatures of 32 degrees or colder are likely, has been issued for a large area of Minnesota and the Dakotas north and west of the Twin Cities area. Even frost-hardy plants are likely to end their season.

Here is a closer look at the warnings and advisories posted for in and surrounding the Twin Cities:

Tuesday

After a frosty start, tomorrow will have sunshine but coolish temperatures. Expect highs mainly in the low to mid 50s statewide. By Thanksgiving we would relish temperatures like those.

Then a few milder days

Look for a gradual warming trend from Wednesday through Friday

Rainy Saturday?

Long term forecast models are forecasting periods of rain for Saturday and then a much drier day on Sunday, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.