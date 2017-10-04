Frosty north, “Nate” threatens Gulf Coast this weekend

It’s that time of year again. Frost advisories are up for eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota into Thursday morning.

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

306 PM CDT Wed Oct 4 2017

Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock,

Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Baudette,

Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla,

Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls,

Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Bagley, Clearbrook, Bemidji,

Cando, Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche,

St. Thomas, Fort Totten, Maddock, Leeds, Minnewaukan,

Devils Lake, Grafton, Park River, New Rockford, Lakota, Mcville,

Aneta, Tolna, Grand Forks, Edinburg, Adams, and Lankin

306 PM CDT Wed Oct 4 2017 …FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT

THURSDAY… The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Frost

Advisory…which is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT

Thursday. * TEMPERATURES…In the low to mid 30s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Temperatures fall into the 30s up north overnight. Central and southern Minnesota enjoy cool crisp lows in the 40s. Classic October.

Next rain on the way

Vigorous westerlies aloft are pushing weather systems through the Upper Midwest every few days. Our next rainmaker teases with a few attempted showers Thursday, but the bulk of the next rain event arrives Friday into early Saturday morning. NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model captures the essence.

The most significant rainfall totals will fall over southern Minnesota and Iowa with this system.

Weekend looking better?

The latest model trends suggest the rain may pull out of Minnesota early Saturday. The would leave us with a drier and sunnier weekend.

Sunday still looks like the nicer and milder day of the weekend. A shot at 70 for southwest Minnesota?

Hurricane Nate?

Conditions look favorable for development of our next Atlantic Hurricane in this active 2017 season. Tropical Depression 16 is taking on that characteristic spin off the Nicaraguan coast.

NOAA’s NHC project 16 to become Hurricane Nate. The cone of uncertainty projects a likely Gulf Coast landfall, probably Sunday.

Stay tuned.