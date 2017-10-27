Friday snow; chilly through the weekend

What a difference one week makes!

Our official high temperature hit 78 degrees last Friday in the Twin Cities metro area.

This Friday it’s snowing, with high temps in the upper 30s.

Snow summary

Snow will continue Friday morning and early afternoon over most of eastern Minnesota, then the back edge of the snow will slide eastward later Friday afternoon and this evening.

The snow could be mixed with rain at times in east-central and southeastern Minnesota.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern into Friday evening:

Green areas in the simulated radar loop indicate rain, blue areas are snow.

Temperatures in the lowest level of the atmosphere will be marginal for snow at times, so blue areas could be a rain-snow mix at times, especially near the Twin Cities metro area.

The far eastern part of the Twin Cities metro area could see an inch or so of snow accumulation, while the far western part of the seven county metro area could see 2 to 3 inches accumulate on grassy surfaces.

Isolated higher snow amounts are also possible to the west.

Many spots in northern Minnesota have already seen several inches of snow, with more on the way.

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

823 AM CDT FRI OCT 27 2017 ..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…

..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….

..REMARKS.. 0545 AM SNOW 1 E TAFT 46.99N 92.31W

10/27/2017 M1.0 INCH ST. LOUIS MN COCORAHS COCORAHS STATION MN-SL-107, TAFT. 0600 AM SNOW 3 WNW MAHTOWA 46.59N 92.69W

10/27/2017 M3.5 INCH CARLTON MN COCORAHS 0600 AM SNOW 3 ENE WRIGHT 46.69N 92.95W

10/27/2017 M1.8 INCH CARLTON MN CO-OP OBSERVER CO-OP OBSERVER STATION WRIM5, 3 E WRIGHT. 0600 AM SNOW 3 E COTTON 47.17N 92.41W

10/27/2017 M2.0 INCH ST. LOUIS MN CO-OP OBSERVER CO-OP OBSERVER STATION COTM5, 3 SE COTTON. 0600 AM SNOW 6 SSW GRAND RAPIDS 47.15N 93.57W

10/27/2017 M4.8 INCH ITASCA MN COCORAHS 0600 AM SNOW 4 ESE CASINO 46.40N 94.46W

10/27/2017 M3.0 INCH CASS MN COCORAHS 0630 AM SNOW 8 NNW COLERAINE 47.41N 93.49W

10/27/2017 M2.0 INCH ITASCA MN CO-OP OBSERVER CO-OP OBSERVER STATION GRBM5, 12 N GRAND RAPIDS. 0630 AM HEAVY SNOW CHISHOLM 47.49N 92.88W

10/27/2017 M8.3 INCH ST. LOUIS MN COCORAHS COCORAHS STATION MN-SL-15, CHISHOLM. 0639 AM SNOW 1 NW BRAINERD 46.36N 94.21W

10/27/2017 M0.9 INCH CROW WING MN CO-OP OBSERVER 0700 AM SNOW NORTHOME 47.87N 94.27W

10/27/2017 M6.4 INCH KOOCHICHING MN CO-OP OBSERVER 0700 AM SNOW HOVLAND 47.84N 89.97W

10/27/2017 M1.0 INCH COOK MN COCORAHS 0700 AM SNOW 4 W GRAND MARAIS 47.76N 90.43W

10/27/2017 M2.1 INCH COOK MN COCORAHS 0700 AM SNOW 1 WSW TAMARACK 46.65N 93.14W

10/27/2017 M2.5 INCH AITKIN MN COCORAHS 0700 AM SNOW HOLYOKE 46.47N 92.39W

10/27/2017 E2.1 INCH CARLTON MN TRAINED SPOTTER 0700 AM SNOW 3 NNE FINLAND 47.45N 91.22W

10/27/2017 M7.0 INCH LAKE MN CO-OP OBSERVER

Notice the 8.3 inches reported at Chisholm, Minn., in St. Louis county!

Some power outages are being reported in northeastern Minnesota:

Slow travel and heavy, wet snow is affecting restoration. Now about 3,100 members without service; see outage map: https://t.co/xItucAqJtC pic.twitter.com/LdBllArQ1g — Lake Country Power (@LCPCoop) October 27, 2017

This Friday morning greeting is from Ely, Minn.:

Potential storm totals after Friday’s additional snow could look like this, according to the National Weather Service:

Minnesota Department of Transportation plow cams offer a unique view of the snow:

Follow along with the MnDOT snow plow cams at: https://t.co/8YQplKle0x #mnwx pic.twitter.com/um0VO278sD — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 27, 2017

Warnings and advisories

Winter storm warnings for heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow continue until noon Friday in northern St. Louis county and most of Cook and Lake counties of northeastern Minnesota:

Here are the details:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

654 AM CDT Fri Oct 27 2017 …SNOW AND STRONG WIND FOR AREAS OF NORTHLAND TODAY INTO

SATURDAY… .A strong Alberta Clipper will continue affecting the Northland

today and tonight, bringing periods of snow and strong wind.

There will be lingering light to moderate intensity snowfall

across much of northeast Minnesota this morning, combined with

gusty winds, which will cause low visibility. The snow will

become light by this afternoon. Snow will develop across northern Wisconsin early this evening

and continue with lingering lake effect snow showers through

Saturday morning. Heavy snowfall is forecast for areas along and

near the Gogebic Range, and light to moderate snowfall across the

Bayfield Peninsula early this evening through tonight. The snow

will be accompanied by gusty winds tonight and early Saturday,

which will cause low visibility. If you will be traveling across northeast Minnesota this morning,

or across northern Wisconsin tonight and early Saturday, be sure

to exercise caution on the roads and anticipate longer travel

times. MNZ011-012-271700-

/O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0005.000000T0000Z-171027T1700Z/

North St. Louis-Northern Cook/Northern Lake-

Including the cities of Ely and Isabella

654 AM CDT Fri Oct 27 2017 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY… * WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Moderate

to heavy intensity snowfall will gradually become light by this

afternoon. Additional snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches,

adding up to a total of 5 to 8 inches when including what has

likely already fallen. * WHERE…Northern St. Louis, northern Lake, and northern Cook

Counties. * WHEN…through this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility and difficult travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be

obtained by calling 511 in state, or 1-800-542-0220. For

Wisconsin, call 511 in state, or 1-866-511-9472

Winter weather advisories cover the remainder of northeastern Minnesota and much of central Minnesota until noon.

Hennepin, Carver and Scott counties of the western Twin Cities metro area are included in the winter weather advisory until noon:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

424 AM CDT Fri Oct 27 2017 …Snow and Strong Wind Will Affect Much of Central, West Central,

Southwest, and South Central Minnesota Today… .Snow in northern Minnesota will spread southward across central

and into southern Minnesota late today, and a winter weather

advisory is in effect through Friday midday. Snowfall will vary

from 1 to 3 inches with a few spots in the 2-4″ range along and

west of a line from Mora to Lake Minnetonka to Faribault and

Albert Lea. Converted much of far western MN to a Wind Advisory as

little snow is expected to accumulate there. The central and eastern portions of the Twin Cities, as well as

west central Wisconsin, should only see an inch or less of snow. Strong winds will make conditions worse in the falling snow,

especially in rural areas. Expect winds of 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph west of Interstate 35. MNZ042>045-049>051-058>060-066>069-271700-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0012.000000T0000Z-171027T1700Z/

Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Meeker-

Wright-Hennepin-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-

Including the cities of Long Prairie, Little Falls, Princeton,

Mora, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River, Litchfield, Monticello,

Minneapolis, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, and Shakopee

424 AM CDT Fri Oct 27 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT

TODAY… * WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute. In addition, some

reductions to visibility are expected. Tree branches could

fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

are expected. * WHERE…Portions of central Minnesota and east central

Minnesota. * WHEN…Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will

cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

South-central Minnesota is in a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Friday:

Details for south-central Minnesota, from the NWS:

MNZ075>077-083>085-092-093-271730-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0012.000000T0000Z-171028T0000Z/

Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Faribault-

Freeborn-

Including the cities of St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Mankato,

Waseca, Owatonna, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea

424 AM CDT Fri Oct 27 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING… * WHAT…Wet snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute. In addition, some

reductions to visibility are expected. Additional wet snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE…Portions of south central Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 7 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will

cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling

from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

A wind advisory is in effect for much of western Minnesota Friday, for wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Check with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the latest road conditions.

In addition to this blog, you can get winter storm updates on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and on the MPR News live weather blog.

Chilly weekend

Minnesota will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with highs mostly in the 30s:

A few spots in the south could touch 40.

There’s a chance of snow showers north and a rain-snow mix central and south on Sunday.

Highs Sunday will be mostly in the 40s, with some upper 30s northeast:

A few spots in the southwest could touch 50 degrees.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.