Cooler on Monday; freezing temps for some areas Tuesday morning

Sunday was a keeper!

Most Minnesotans enjoyed plenty of sunshine, plus mild temps.

The official high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 72 degrees Sunday afternoon, a full 10 degrees warmer than our average high temp for October 8th.

Cooler air is moving in for Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for northwestern and north-central Minnesota late Sunday night and early Monday morning:

The freeze watch in central Minnesota is for late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Highs Monday will be mostly in the 50s, with some 40s in the northwest:

Low temps late Monday night into early Tuesday will be in the 20s in northern Minnesota, with some lower 30s possible central and south:

There’s a freeze watch for much of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin late Monday night and early Tuesday:

A freeze watch means that temperatures could fall to freezing or lower, ending the growing season.

The freeze watch includes Carver, Anoka and Washington counties of the Twin Cities metro area for late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Check forecast updates on Monday to see if you’ll need to cover plants or bring potted plants indoors Monday night.

By the way, the small green-shaded area in the west metro is a flood warning along part of the South Fork of the Crow River.

Here are details of that flood warning:

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

818 PM CDT Sun Oct 8 2017 …The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Minnesota… Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright County

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County .Overview… PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Turn Around…Don`t Drown. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local radio or TV station

for the latest information concerning this flood event. && MNC019-100718-

/O.CON.KMPX.FL.W.0011.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/

/MAYM5.1.ER.171007T1405Z.171010T0600Z.000000T0000Z.NO/

818 PM CDT Sun Oct 8 2017 The Flood Warning continues for

The South Fork Crow River below Mayer.

* until further notice.

* At 7:30 PM Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 14.2 feet by

Tuesday morning then begin falling.

* Impact…At 14.5 feet…The bridge on 84th Street is closed. Road

closures include 42nd Street between Tacoma Avenue and County Road

123; County road 23 north of Mayer and County Road 27 in Watertown;

and County Road 32 from County Road 135 to Vega Avenue.

* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Flooding affects Vega Avenue between Carver

County Road 32 and 86th Street; Carver County Road 30 is closed

west of Yancy Avenue to McLeod County line.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Flooding affects Mill Avenue from Watertown

to the Wright County line; Yancy Avenue between Carver County Road

30 and 78th Street; Vega Avenue between Carver County Road 33 and

94th Street; and the intersection of Union Avenue and 82nd Street.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet…Carver County Road 123 is closed north of

Highway 7 to 42nd Street. MNC171-100718-

/O.EXT.KMPX.FL.W.0012.171010T0300Z-171015T1800Z/

/DELM5.1.ER.171010T0300Z.171011T0600Z.171015T0000Z.NO/

818 PM CDT Sun Oct 8 2017 …Flood Warning continues for

The South Fork Crow River at Delano.

* from Monday evening to Sunday October 15.

* At 7:30 PM Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by tomorrow evening and

continue to rise to near 17.4 feet by early Wednesday morning. The

river will fall below flood stage by Saturday evening.

* Impact…At 18.4 feet…The southwest part of Delano begins to

experience flooding.

* Impact…At 16.9 feet…Storms sewers may need plugging to prevent

river water from backing up into city streets.

* Impact…At 15.4 feet…Water begins encroaching on Mill Avenue

north of Watertown.

* Impact…At 14.9 feet…Basement flooding may begin at homes close

to the river.

To find out about a watch or warning at any location, click on the map on the Twin Cities NWS home page.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.